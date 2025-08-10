The Flesh-eater Courts and Nighthaunt factions come stalking in this AoS preview

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar has a suspiciously Old World-shaped hole to fill ever since the end of Warhammer Fantasy. Instead of treading old ground, Age of Sigmar focused on high fantasy elements. Naturally, that meant every faction needed an equally fantastical update. Even factions as grisly as the Flesh-eater Courts and the Nighthaunt.

In the Old World, the Vampire Courts were your typical troupe of elitist bloodsuckers. As far as the undead went, they were surprisingly organized. Such is not the case for the Flesh-eater Courts, a tragic army of murder-happy undead, populated by the remnants of the old world's human kingdoms. Even for the death-aligned Age of Sigmar armies, the Flesh-eater Courts are particularly unsettling.

These "survivors" are a ghastly reflection of who they used to be. Every single Flesh-eater, from lowly ghouls to their very monarch, believes they are still the honorable warriors they once were. Every innocent they butcher and feast upon is as noble as a knight celebrating a grand feast. A twisted end for the once-proud humanity they represented.

Here's every Flesh-eater Court miniature coming soon for preorder:

1x High Falconer Felgryn

1x Abhorrant Gorewarden

3x Crypt Horrors

3x Crypt Flayers

7x Royal Beastflayers

2x Offal Hounds

1x Flaymaster

1x Grand Justice Gormayne

10x Cryptguard

1x Royal Decapitator

From the ravenous to the revenants, let's move on to the Nighthaunt faction. Wholly unique to the Age of Sigmar setting, these cursed ghosts are "criminals" that Nagash punished with eternal agony. While some were murderous thugs in life, just as many are victims of Nagash's ever-changing mood.

Nagash loves cruel irony, and that's often how he transforms his victims. Suave serial killers turned into blood-crazy berserkers, not even aware enough to "appreciate" their work. Innocent healers who dedicated their lives to save lives transformed into psychotic reapers, deadset on killing the folks they once sought to save. All this to say, Nagash is the king of disproportionate retribution.

Here is every Nighthaunt miniature coming soon for preorder:

1x Lord Vitriolic

1x Knight of Shrouds

1x Spirit Torment

2x Chainghasts

10x Bladegheist Revenants

10x Dreadscythe Harridans

2x Dreadblade Harrows

The Flesh-eater Courts and Nighthaunt preorders go live on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The official Warhammer Community Sunday Preview post also features detailed pictures of all these haunting miniatures. Just in case you want some nightmares today, of course.

Chat about these shambling menaces over at the Wargamer Discord. If you prefer a return to the golden fantasy era, our Warhammer: The Old World guide is for you.