Slannesh fans get an eerily elegant new hero in the latest Warhammer preview

In a setting full of extremely dramatic people, the Hedonites of Slaanesh have a strong claim for the crown. Fortunately for fans of everyone's favorite pleasure-obsessed Chaos God, the Hedonites of Slaanesh got plenty of attention in the latest Warhammer preview.

As part of the traditional Sunday Warhammer community post, Games Workshop offered previews of a new Hedonites of Slaanesh hero, a new Battletome, and a pair of new box sets. In keeping with usual trends, these products will likely go up for pre-order next weekend on June 20.

At the front of the parade is the Lord of Hysteria, an elegant new support character for the army. In case it wasn't obvious from their confident strut, these warriors have sold their souls to powerful Slaaneshi demons, giving them all sorts of supernatural advantages.

When assembling the model, you'll have a choice between a mirrored blade or a censer. The censer looks particularly fetching, as hazy smoke seems very on-brand for the sophoriphic influence of the Prince of Pleasure.

Next up, we have the new Battletome for the Hediontes of Slaanesh. This is full of lore, rules, and everything else you might need to field an army of Hedonites in an Age of Sigmar game.

Two new box sets are available, too. The Decadent Host looks like the perfect way to expand your Hedonites army, or to get into the faction if you're curious. The box contains Sigvald (perhaps my favorite leader in any Chaos-based Age of Sigmar army), three Slaangor Fiendbloods, five Myrmidesh Painbringers, five Slickblade Seekers, and 10 Blissbarb Archers.

Those looking for a more demonic force will find what they're looking for with the Epicurean Revellers spearhead. In this box, you'll get the Thricefold Discord (three Heralds of Slaanesh bound by delicious interpersonal drama), three Fiends, 20 Daemonettes, and five Seekers.

The Thricefold Discord, the aforementioned triumvirate of three rival demonic heralds, is also now available as a standalone product alongside The Accursed Reflection, a bizarre regiment of renown complete with floating demonic faces and ominous magical mirrors.

Thinking of starting a new Age of Sigmar army? Pick up tips and tricks on the Wargamer Discord.