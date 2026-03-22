The newest Warhammer preview gives us blood-soaked elves and menacing trees

Fans of murder-happy elves and deadly forests are in for a treat as Games Workshop has previewed a range of new releases for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The blood-soaked Daughters of Khaine and the aggressively arboreal Sylvaneth are getting several new units.

First off, we've got the Blood Hags. These are a new unit of elite infantry for the Daughters of Khaine. Armed with polearms, these frontline shock troops make for exceptional melee fighters, especially on the charge. The kit includes 10 miniatures. The Daughters of Khaine are also getting a new Regiment of Renown: The Crimson Lash. This troupe of fearsome gladiators is led by a High Gladiatrix and has her leading 10 Sisters of Slaughter into battle.

Daughters of Khaine are also getting the Shrine of Dark Tribute, a sinister piece of architecture that acts as a powerful locus for their murderous spells. In addition, the elite Melusai Ironscale is now available as a standalone model.

Meanwhile, on the Sylvaneth side, we have the Grove Guardian. Games Workshop originally revealed this gorgeous setpiece miniature in a trailer on February 14. Brimming with powerful healing magic, these powerful spirits make excellent lynchpins for any Sylvaneth Age of Sigmar army.

Our happy tree friends also have their own Regiment of Renown: The Twisted Branch. These dryads have been twisted by a vile curse and seek to overcome their malady.

The Sylvaneth are also getting a standalone version of the Branchwych, a powerful scythe-wielding warleader.

Bear in mind, however, that both Regiments of Renown are "available only while stocks last". Those looking to field either of these distinctive units would do well to get their orders in early.

The preview also includes details on new Battletomes, as well as box sets for both armies. It's the usual fare. However, eagle-eyed readers will note that none of the new boxes contain any of the new miniatures, with the notable exception of Spearhead: Khainite Shadow Coven, which includes 10 sisters of Slaughter (which we also see in The Crimson Lash), but not a High Gladiatrix.

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