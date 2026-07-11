The latest Warhammer Q&A gives Age of Sigmar fans a Warcry update

The Big Summer Preview 2026 for Warhammer gave fans tons of new info to chew on in the coming months. But with an IP as massive as Warhammer, it was inevitable for some poor games to go ignored. Such seemed to be the case for Age of Sigmar Warcry. The squad-based skirmish game of loveably violent Chaos warbands was often absent of major updates, but things may be looking up soon.

Following up from the Big Summer Preview, Eddie Eccles and Adam Troke of Games Workshop answered the most burning questions from fans. In between the expected questions about Warhammer 40k 11th edition, a fan asked about the state of Warcry. Eddie responded with the following at the 15:30 mark.

"We didn't cover Warcry in the preview. We will have some Warcry news for you quite soon. One thing we can confirm today is there are some new Warcry rules on the way and they will cover, amongst other things, the new Ogor Mawtribes miniatures."

While lacking in detail, the confirmation of new rules was more than enough to get fans excited again. While Warcry wasn't totally left by the wayside, most updates came in the form of new miniatures and warbands. The core game hasn't seen a shakeup in nearly a year. Given that some Warhammer 40k factions can't even go a month without something new, fans were excited to see how Warcry may change.

The most notable detail is that the rules will cover the new Ogor Mawtribes miniatures. The Ogors have always been a fan favorite, so it's fitting that they would be the ones to bring in the hype for Warcry. I definitely see why so many Age of Sigmar fans remain so passionate about it. With Games Workshop so focused on the "good guys", Warcry's spotlight on Chaos warbands gave it a unique identity.

If you have some theories on what the new Warcry rules might be, feel free to share them over at the Wargamer Discord.