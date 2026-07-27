The new Warhammer Heroes minis are amazing, but is that a good thing?

2026's Warhammer Heroes minis have just been revealed, and this time Games Workshop has returned to Age of Sigmar, with a set of seven minis that are easily the finest Warhammer Heroes models released to date. Seriously, it's enough to turn a 40k player Salamander-green.

Just look at this glorious bunch. We've got:

Cool guy in a drake cloak (Arch-Knight Kenzo, the Drake-Blade)

Nervous-looking flag carrier (Colour-Bearer Brigson)

Warpick-wielding dressing gown man (Forgepriest Brother Belias)

Shield-and-halberd dude (Fusil-Trooper Brenwick)

Bald bro with a big bow (Wildercorps hunter Caul Durnan)

Balthasar Gelt at home (Pyrocaster Ignus Sharn)

And then, there's a mysterious seventh character that hasn't been revealed yet. They're either a witch hunter, though, or they've got a very funny-shaped head.

This is a way, way more diverse crew than we normally see in Warhammer Heroes, and the gap between it and second place (which goes to the Series 3 Deathguard guys) is pretty gaping. That's probably because every Warhammer 40k box has been full of Space Marines, and there's only so much that can be done to differentiate multiple big dudes packed into identical suits of power armor.

Even the one other time GW did an Age of Sigmar release, it was the setting's Space Marine equivalent, the Stormcast Eternals, that got spotlighted. The fact the company is clearly experimenting with different factions here has me hopeful we might see something more interesting in the next 40k Heroes series as well, though we'll have to wait until 2027 for that.

However, while I'm excited by these models, this release does show the fundamental problem at the heart of the Heroes product line. In case you're unfamiliar, Warhammer Heroes minis are sold in blind boxes. You don't know what you're going to get when you purchase one.

And previously, while you might have had a preference, you probably weren't going to be too dissatisfied whichever Dark Angel or Death Guard you pulled. A more diverse set means more chance of disappointment, and pulling duplicates is going to be particularly annoying. What makes things worse is that, like the Heroes series of the last few years, you're no longer guaranteed to get a complete set if you buy a full display unit.

Ah well. I'm sure there'll be some way to game the system using barcodes or something. And of course, you could always wait and pick up a full set from someone on eBay.

These Cities of Sigmar heroes minis don't have a release date yet - we just know they're coming "later in the year".