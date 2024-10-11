We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

GW is hiring an official lore overseer to work on new Warhammer animations

The Warhammer 40k owner wants someone to ensure new “animation and interactive” projects “authentically represent Games Workshop’s IP”.

Screenshot from a Warhammer 40k animation, a Necron robot firing a gauss flayer gun
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Games Workshop, the UK firm behind the Warhammer 40,000 sci-fi setting and tabletop miniature game, is recruiting a new “brand assurance representative” who will ensure licensed animations and interactive projects respect the source material. It’s not clear if the listing aims to fill a vacant post, or is a new role that will enable the firm to handle more and bigger licensing partnerships.

Games Workshop maintains a very broad range of licensing partnerships, from the negotiations around the Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill film and TV deal, down to obscure merchandise like Warhammer 40k scented candles. The new role will specifically handle “animation and interactive” projects, and the role description puts special emphasis on “animation development and production”.

Games Workshop does not list a specific salary for the role. You can apply via the Games Workshop careers website until 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight BST on October 27. The firm advertised a very similar role back in August 2023.

YouTube Thumbnail

The new role looks like a perfect fit for Warhammer lore fanatics. According to the listing, the successful candidate needs “a strong Warhammer knowledge base”, and “an instinct for when a design, sound, image, or action fits into the wider Warhammer setting”, plus a willingness to research minutiae.

As Warhammer 40k is by far the largest GW IP, we imagine an intimate knowledge of the Warhammer 40k factions will be a big help, though it is possible the post-holder will be oversee projects tied to Age of Sigmar or The Old World.

YouTube Thumbnail

GW takes the presentation of its brand in other media very seriously. An IGN interview with Saber Interactive’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits revealed that, during the development of Space Marine 2, the firm received notes from GW on everything right down to the Space Marines’ ankle armor. GW regularly lists protecting its IP as a top business risk in its annual reports.

Because Games Workshop’s inner organization is opaque, we don’t know exactly how it manages its in-house animation projects via Warhammer TV – it’s possible it’s an arm’s length arrangement, and this brand assurance rep might be involved with commissioning more of them. Then again, maybe GW is entertaining more projects like the Space Marine 2 episode of the Secret Level animation anthology which was revealed last month.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)