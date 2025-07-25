You can now pre-order the actual Warhammer Warhammer (if you've got 240 bucks)

We knew this day would come. Warhammer cosplay is bigger than ever, and Games Workshop's licensing business is leaning hard into producing and selling official gear for the first time. Sooner or later, we were going to get a real life, GW approved cosplay version of Ghal Maraz, legendary weapon of Sigmar Heldenhammer himself - and the titular Warhammer Warhammer. Courtesy of GW's official cosplay weapons partner Burgschneider, that time is now.

Technically, Burgschneider's GW licensed Warhammer Armory brand first announced its Ghal Maraz in October 2024 - and the Warhammer went up for pre-order in May alongside its Imperial Flamberge cosplay weapon, reportedly due to begin shipping in August.

But the pre-order news rather flew under the radar at the time - and has since been a bit overshadowed by JoyToy's official wearable Warhammer 40k Space Marine helmet (and accompanying fan controversy around unlicensed cosplay manufacturers online). So I thought Wargamer could rectify that here - as well as cast light on the most controversial aspect of this undeniably magnificent piece of make believe weaponry: the price.

This four foot long, painted foam killing machine will set you back a mighty $239.99 / £179.99 (though there's free shipping on orders over 100 bucks, though, so you've got that going for you). Truly high end cosplay equipment is infamously expensive - especially since so much of the best stuff is custom made to order. But even so, 240 bucks puts this piece of shiny gold Warhammer merch solidly in the luxury cosplay category. I'd love one, but even in my wildest LARP fantasies, that's more scratch than I could spare.

Still, for some deep pocketed Warhammer The Old World lovers (and folks who've played thousands of hours of Total War Warhammer 3, naturally) this is going to be the ideal Christmas morning treat.

After all, Sigmar Heldenhammer, fated hero of humanity, was so important to Warhammer lore, GW turned him into a god and named an entire game after him. Sure, most of the Age of Sigmar armies don't love the guy - but he's if anything more central to Warhammer's fantasy worlds now than ever. And, if owning the weapon the entire game is named after floats your boat, then maybe it's a worthy price to pay.

Would you spend over 200 smackeroos to have a foam version of the Warhammer Warhammer? Have you already pre-ordered it, ready to live your God-king orc smashing fantasies? Come join the Wargamer Discord community and let us know - we promise we won't be too jealous.