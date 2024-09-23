Next big Warhammer reveal stream confirmed, with news for five games

Games Workshop has promised big online previews for Warhammer 40k, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Kill Team, Legions Imperialis, and Warhammer Underworlds on this year’s ‘Warhammer Day’, October 5. The powers of Chaos factions will apparently have a big part to play in the reveals.

Games Workshop’s article announcing the preview is titled ‘Get Ready for Chaos’, while the video trailer – which you can watch below – says “things might get a little bit heretical”. All very tantalising, but Warhammer 40k fans might not want to hold their breath: we don’t think this will be the moment that GW reveals the long-awaited Emperor’s Children range refresh.

When Games Workshop last published a roadmap for Warhammer 40k, there weren’t any Chaos aligned Warhammer 40k factions anywhere on it. It promised new releases for the Death Korps of Krieg, Aeldari, and Imperial Knights in the first half of 2025. That could be a misdirect, of course, but for the moment it looks like Slaanesh-worshipping traitor Space Marines are off the table.

During the Nova Open at the end of September, Games Workshop revealed that the Chaos-worshipping Slaves to Darkness would be the next Age of Sigmar army to receive a battletome this year, so it’s looks nigh certain that will be one of the Age of Sigmar reveals at the Warhammer Day preview. A special edition Chaos Sorcerer miniature, called ‘Tzarketh, Bane of Law’, will be available to pre-order on the day while stocks last.

Only one mini is shown off in the announcement article, a rat with a bomb tied to its back. It’s just the kind of characterful and faintly absurd miniatures we expect from Warhammer Underworlds. The last Warhammer Underworlds release was the Wintermaw box set back in March, which launched a new season, and has been very lonely since.

The starter set for Warhammer 40k: Kill Team third edition has just gone on pre-order. If the release schedule for the new season of Kill Team is anything like the previous one, we can expect GW to preview another box set with two new Kill Teams and some extra terrain for Kill Zone Volkus. Check out our Kill Team: Hivestorm review to see why we’re so positive about the new edition.

According to the most recent roadmap for Horus Heresy era games, we should expect “the Mechanicum [to] continue to deploy across the battlefields of the Horus Heresy”. Since GW is going to preview Legions Imperialis rather than full-scale Age of Darkness on Warhammer Day, we’re taking that as a sign that truly tiny tech priests and battle bots are coming to the game.

