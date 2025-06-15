Warhammer The Old World teases a Grand Cathay box set for preorder this week

A brand new Warhammer Grand Cathay box set is set to go on sale this coming Saturday, June 22. Governed by the divine providence of dragons, the Grand Cathay combines discipline, magic, and gunpowder to create a formidable fighting force. One could argue that the Empire of Grand Cathay in Warhammer: The Old World is a better foil to Warhammer 40k's Imperium. Certainly more so than Karl Franz's "empire" of feudal states. After all, what nations feature feuding demigod children led by an aloof God-Emperor but Cathay and the Imperium?

The Grand Cathay Battalion box set features 30 Jade Warriors, ten Jade Lancers, and two Cathayan Grand Canons; the foundations of a powerful army. And it's not just mere men out on the battlefield for Grand Cathay. Sky Lanterns armed with guns and massive earthen Sentinels are also ready to wreak havoc in the Dragon-Emperor's name. Leading all these warriors is the Shungengan Lord, astride a Great Spirit Longma.

As for the models themselves, they are absolutely gorgeous. The East Asian influences on Grand Cathay's designs shine through the banners of Nan-Gau. For veteran fans who've only ever seen Grand Cathay through background lore or Total War: Warhammer III, these tabletop models were a long time coming.

If you have no clue what Grand Cathay is all about, you're in luck. A new Arcane Journal for the Armies of Grand Cathay should fill you in on the great nation's deep history. Folks who long to see how legendary warriors from East Asia would fare against the misfits of Warhammer, look no further than Grand Cathay.

If you want this set, however, you'd better grab it soon. The Games Workshop announcement has confirmed the Grand Cathay Battalion box set will only be available until stocks last. With no surefire evergreen releases, it's probably safer to shell out for these proud Cathayans as soon as they're available.

Need a refresher on all these returning nations? Check out our guide on Warhammer: The Old World factions to learn what each of them has to offer. If the grimdark version of things is more your speed, read up on the ever-gritty Warhammer 40k factions.