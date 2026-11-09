Get $400 of Warhammer Fantasy RPG books for just $25 in new Humble Bundle sale

Cubicle 7 has an enormous Warhammer Fantasy RoleplayHumble Bundle up for grabs right now, with $400 of sourcebooks and adventures for just $25 - a 94% saving in all.

As you might guess from its name, the 40th Anniversary Celebration bundle is in honour of the 40th birthday of the classic TTRPG, which was first published by Games Workship back in 1986.

The bundle contains 23 digital books from Cubicle 7's 4th edition of the game. It includes the core rulebook, and sourcebooks ranging from location guides for Altdorf, Salzenmund, and Middenheim to supplemental bestiaries crammed with monsters. There are plenty of published adventures too, from smaller jaunts up to the first three (out of five) volumes in its much-lauded larger campaign The Enemy Within.

You also get a 25% discount voucher for the Cubicle 7 store, which seems particularly relevant since the company has its own sale on right now, with lots more books - including some that only came out last year - at 40% off (for the 40th anniversary, geddit?). You might find some deals there of interest, even if you've already picked up the 'basics' found in the Humble deal.

Some might wonder about the wisdom of buying 4th edition sourcebooks now, given that Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay launched its 5th edition just a couple of months ago. However, Cubicle 7 says the older edition is "fully compatible" with the new - what's more, there aren't any 5e books to buy besides the core rulebook, so it's not as if players are now tossing their 4th edition tomes over the side.

As always with Humble Bundle, there are smaller versions of the deal available with fewer books (I'll let you check for yourself) and part of the proceeds goes to charity. In this case, the bundle raises money for Children's Health Foundation, an organization that helps sick kids in Ireland.

What are your favorite Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay books? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.