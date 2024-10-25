Warhammer Fantasy RPG: Grab $381 of books from the latest edition for just $25

If you like grim and perilous roleplaying adventure, or you’re a massive fan of the Warhammer Old World, you need to check out the new Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Humble Bundle. For just $25 (£19.13) you’ll get 25 digital rulebooks, adventures, and supplements from the current edition of the game, worth a total of $381 (£293.52), and even a handy 25% discount code for publisher Cubicle7’s online store.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay fourth edition is the latest and greatest version of the storied RPG. Set in the same time period as the Total War: Warhammer games, the core setting is the intrigue-ridden, politically unstable Empire of Karl Franz. Its many supplements both go deeper into the history and culture of the Empire, and spread far beyond, into the wider Warhammer Old World.

This Humble Bundle includes loads of those supplements. The cities of Altdorf, Salzenmund, and Middenheim each get their own supplement, and there are two whole Ubersreik Adventure books inspired by the excellent Warhammer fantasy game Vermintide.

The Sea of Claws supplement lets you take your adventurers out onto the perilous northern ocean, rife with marauders, monsters, and Chaos. Meanwhile the Lustria supplement explores the sweltering jungles of the distant continent, home to the Lizardmen.

Provided you pay at least $5 (£3.82) or above, you’ll get a coupon entitling you to 25% off in the Cubicle7 webstore. So if you’ve been thinking about buying a physical rulebook for one of C7’s games – perhaps the new Inquisition Player’s Guide for Imperium Maledictum – you may as well get the bundle at the cheapest level just for the coupon!

There’s loads more in the bundle, including plenty of ready to go adventures. And as always with Humble Bundle, part of the purchase price will go to support charity. This time you’ll be giving to the Children’s Health Foundation, which supports medical care and medical research for children.

If you’re looking for more fantasy games that aren’t DnD, check out Wargamer’s guide to the best tabletop RPGs. And to keep up with more deals and savings, make sure you follow Wargamer on Google News.