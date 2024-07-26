We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get this bestselling, dark fantasy Warhammer RPG at 70% off

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay is 38 years old and still going strong - and you can now get the core book and starter set for nine bucks each.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Deal - Cubicle 7 artworks showing the covers of the WFRP core rulebook and starter set
Alex Evans's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Warhammer: The Old World 

If you love tabletop RPGs and old-school Games Workshop grunge, but haven’t played Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, now is an excellent time to change that – as the 4th edition core rulebook and starter set are both available at heavy discounts in the current DriveThruRPG sale.

The 356-page core rulebook PDF for this classic tabletop roleplaying game is on a 70% discount, down from $30 to just $9, while the digital Starter Set (including compact rules, 64 pages of setting lore, six pre-made characters, and more) is down 40% from $15 to $9.

You can also get both Enemy in Shadows – the first volume of WFRP’s brilliant, remastered Enemy Within campaign – and Rough Nights and Hard Days – a compilation of five detailed adventure scenarios – for just $12 each, a 40% discount from the $20 list price.

If you’ve not encountered Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay before, it’s a pretty granular, mechanics-heavy adventuring RPG set in Warhammer’s ‘Old World’ – the traditional, Tolkienesque fantasy universe in which Total War Warhammer, the original Warhammer Fantasy miniature wargame, and now its successor Warhammer The Old World all take place.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Deal - Cubicle 7 artwork showing a skaven assassin about to stab an empire citizen

Despite the Warhammer world’s tendency toward ‘high’ fantasy, with powerful magic, supernatural abilities, and, er, daemons and ratmen – the distinctive WFRP experience is about being a low-fantasy, often low-power character navigating this perilous world – dodging monsters, musket shots, and halberds aplenty.

It’s maybe the definition of a ‘cult’ RPG, embodying the grim, dark fantasy spirit of Games Workshop’s original 1980s fantasy setting, and garnering a loyal following of fans, including many who mourned GW’s decision to replace Fantasy Battle with Warhammer Age of Sigmar in 2015.

Since that world has now returned to wargame tabletop, WFRP players will find no shortage of minis to use among the Warhammer The Old World factions, as GW gradually re-releases its classic models as well as brand new sculpts for fan favorite armies.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Deal - Cubicle 7 artwork showing a hungry goblin devouring food in a dirty house

Originally published by Games Workshop itself, WFRP is now in the care of Ireland-based studio Cubicle 7 – bona fide Warhammer lore experts who also manage the excellent Age of Sigmar Soulbound and Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory TTRPGs.

We particularly rate their own, brand new 2023 creation: the magnificent Imperium Maledictum, which lets you explore the Warhammer 40k universe as anything from a psychic assassin to a middle-aged tax auditor.

If you’re on the hunt for cut price RPG books, you’ve still got a few days left to grab $1,768 worth of Pathfinder books for $50. Plus, the current  DriveThruRPG sale isn’t just on WFRP – there’s also 70% off the Dragon Age RPG rulebook, and a whopping 88% off the popular, silent tabletop RPG Alice Is Missing.

Otherwise, to stay abreast of the latest RPG and tabletop deals in the future, follow Wargamer on Google News.

Alex is the gaming omnivore, clumsy escapist, and award-winning nerd who’s captained the good ship Wargamer from its 2021 relaunch to now. He has a degree in Politics and a Master’s in International Journalism, but failed his cycling proficiency test twice. He speaks (mostly) fluent German, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k When not pressing buttons at Wargamer HQ, you can often find him impatiently painting miniatures; half-finishing strategy board games against himself; or drinking lager in the bath with a Horus Heresy audiobook playing. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.