Get this bestselling, dark fantasy Warhammer RPG at 70% off

If you love tabletop RPGs and old-school Games Workshop grunge, but haven’t played Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, now is an excellent time to change that – as the 4th edition core rulebook and starter set are both available at heavy discounts in the current DriveThruRPG sale.

The 356-page core rulebook PDF for this classic tabletop roleplaying game is on a 70% discount, down from $30 to just $9, while the digital Starter Set (including compact rules, 64 pages of setting lore, six pre-made characters, and more) is down 40% from $15 to $9.

You can also get both Enemy in Shadows – the first volume of WFRP’s brilliant, remastered Enemy Within campaign – and Rough Nights and Hard Days – a compilation of five detailed adventure scenarios – for just $12 each, a 40% discount from the $20 list price.

If you’ve not encountered Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay before, it’s a pretty granular, mechanics-heavy adventuring RPG set in Warhammer’s ‘Old World’ – the traditional, Tolkienesque fantasy universe in which Total War Warhammer, the original Warhammer Fantasy miniature wargame, and now its successor Warhammer The Old World all take place.

Despite the Warhammer world’s tendency toward ‘high’ fantasy, with powerful magic, supernatural abilities, and, er, daemons and ratmen – the distinctive WFRP experience is about being a low-fantasy, often low-power character navigating this perilous world – dodging monsters, musket shots, and halberds aplenty.

It’s maybe the definition of a ‘cult’ RPG, embodying the grim, dark fantasy spirit of Games Workshop’s original 1980s fantasy setting, and garnering a loyal following of fans, including many who mourned GW’s decision to replace Fantasy Battle with Warhammer Age of Sigmar in 2015.

Since that world has now returned to wargame tabletop, WFRP players will find no shortage of minis to use among the Warhammer The Old World factions, as GW gradually re-releases its classic models as well as brand new sculpts for fan favorite armies.

Originally published by Games Workshop itself, WFRP is now in the care of Ireland-based studio Cubicle 7 – bona fide Warhammer lore experts who also manage the excellent Age of Sigmar Soulbound and Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory TTRPGs.

We particularly rate their own, brand new 2023 creation: the magnificent Imperium Maledictum, which lets you explore the Warhammer 40k universe as anything from a psychic assassin to a middle-aged tax auditor.

If you’re on the hunt for cut price RPG books, you’ve still got a few days left to grab $1,768 worth of Pathfinder books for $50. Plus, the current DriveThruRPG sale isn’t just on WFRP – there’s also 70% off the Dragon Age RPG rulebook, and a whopping 88% off the popular, silent tabletop RPG Alice Is Missing.

