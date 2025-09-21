Grab 29 of the best Warhammer TTRPG books from 40K to Fantasy for 93% off

When you think of Warhammer 40,000 on the tabletop, the classic wargame is the first thing that comes to mind. But as the hundreds of books and dozens of video games can attest, the setting works in so much more than miniature warfare. Fortunately for you, Humble Bundle currently has 29 of the best TTRPG books in the Warhammer family of books for 93% off.

For just $25, players can immerse themselves in the three core settings of the Warhammer multiverse. The bundle includes books from Warhammer Fantasy, Age of Sigmar, and of course, 40k. These TTRPGs are character-focused, with personal stories like the Horus Heresy books, rather than the grand scope of your typical wargame.

As far as TTRPGs go, I've always had a soft spot for the Old World setting. While blasting Chaos Cultists in the head with a laspistol is fun and all, I quite enjoy the presence of classic races in Warhammer Fantasy. Not to mention, the sword-and-board(and-spells-and-ratling-guns) setting lends itself nicely to DnD fans easing into a new game.

Warhammer Fantasy: Gray Mountain Gold is what I'd recommend for seasoned RPG players like yours truly. The city of Ubersreik was once like any other Dwarf city in the Empire, until the onslaught of greenskins. What makes this adventure fascinating is how it plays with the expectations of a typical plundering party of adventurers. When dealing with dwarves, one must never carelessly mess with what's rightfully theirs.

Here are some of the other notable books from the Warhammer RPG Starter Bundle.

Warhammer 40,000: Wrath & Glory Core Rulebook

Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum Core Rulebook

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Soulbound: Core Rulebook

Warhammer Fantasy: Reikland Miscellanea

Warhammer 40,000 Wrath & Glory: Rain of Mercy

The sale ends on Saturday, October 11, 2025. A portion of the proceeds go towards Children's Health Ireland, an organization raising crucial funds for the care of sick Irish youth.

