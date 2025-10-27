What to expect in GW's next big Warhammer preview stream on November 7

It's that time again. Games Workshop has set a date for its next Warhammer Preview livestream, so naturally the alarm klaxons and red lights are on in the hobby dens of Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar fans everywhere, and especially those of us glued to every scrap of news about Warhammer Quest: Darkwater. Here's what we know so far, and what GW's current spread of coy hints suggests we might expect to see in the stream.

Officially revealed via GW's Warhammer Community advertorial site on Monday, the next Warhammer Preview stream will broadcast live from the World Championships of Warhammer tournament, running in Atlanta, Georgia the weekend of November 8-9.

The preview stream kicks off on Friday, Nov 7 at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT - which is half past midnight on Saturday, Nov 8 for anyone (like me) staying up late to watch it from the UK. As usual, you can watch it on the official Warhammer Twitch channel - and if you are watching, make sure to also join the free Wargamer Discord community and hang out with us to hype out about what's being shown off.

But what will Games Workshop be showing off this time? To be clear, we have no secret, insider information on this. But we already know the headliner: top billing goes to Warhammer Quest: Darkwater, so we can expect a chunky reveal on that rather snazzy looking dungeon crawler.

At press time, GW's already revealed three of its four heroes: big-helmeted knight Edmark Valoran; Duardin explorer Drolf Ironhead; and (as of Monday) ethically troubled mercenary Bren Tylis.

We'll most likely see the fourth adventurer profiled sooner than November 7 - so we'd expect the Darkwater segment of the Preview to go broader, finally laying out the Jade Abbey setting, general story, and key mechanics of the board game in more detail. We'd love to get a proper release date and pricing, too - but this is GW, so we're not holding our breath.

Beyond that, GW has promised reveals for six other game systems. We're getting something new for both the flagship games, obviously - so it's fair expect some new toys for the Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies. Rising stars Horus Heresy and Warhammer The Old World are also getting reveals, as well as smaller games Legions Imperialis and Necromunda.

The appearance of Legions Imperialis in that line up will be a reassurance to some, as a quiet release schedule had begun to spark worries the epic-scale Horus Heresy spinoff might be for the chop.

For main-line Warhammer The Horus Heresy, it's reasonable to expect more solid details on the long promised plastic legionary breacher squads. And, since we got a teaser of what was clearly a Cataphractii terminator's arm holding a volkite weapon during the original Saturnine box set reveal, we're hopeful November 7 could bring official confirmation of that kit coming our way!

Also teased in the Saturnine reveals were new plastic models for the Mechanicum, and (shocked face emoji) the Legio Custodes. It's probably too much to hope for hard info on all four of these things - but hey, the Horus Heresy books are stories about rebellion, and rebellions are built on hope!

As for Warhammer 40k, the big hope for fans now is to get a clearer picture of what releases we can expect in the next seven or eight months, as we march ever closer to the expected launch of Warhammer 40k 11th edition in Summer 2026.

All the existing armies (and a couple new ones) have now had their 10th edition codex, and fans are primed to see what we've seen in previous editions' swansongs: a series of narrative books building up to a major character release.

Naturally, fan rumors about returning Warhammer 40k primarchs are rife. We wouldn't trust those rumors as far as we could throw them (and we couldn't throw a primarch very far at all) but at the very least, we're expecting some new details about the narrative series that started with Crusade Armageddon, and perhaps the prophesied second Space Marines codex to close out 10th.

But as for what new miniatures and products to expect for Age of Sigmar, The Old World, we have unusually little to go on! The only little bit of hint-laden wordplay we get from WarCom's announcement article is a single word, right at the end: "you can spend hours poring over the details of every pouch, buckle and bubo."

There's only one corner of Warhammerland where buboes are commonplace, and that's the infinite garden of Nurgle. But whether this unmistakeable nod towards the plague god means new toys for the Death Guard in 40k, an expansion for Age of Sigmar's Maggotkin, or something really surprising for The Old World, we just can't tell.

Really, we won't know for sure until 7.30pm Eastern Time on Friday, November 7 - so if you want to enjoy all the reveals with us, live, click the button above to join the Wargamer Discord and watch it with your friendly neighborhood nerds! See you there, chums.