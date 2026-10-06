Warhammer Survivors preview - addictive, but not all that innovative

When Warhammer Survivors was announced, I looked at the screenshots and the trailer, saw how closely the art style mapped onto Vampire Survivors, and assumed it was a faithful imitation of 2021's indie smash hit with two thin coats of Warhammer paint. Attending a press preview to see new gameplay footage did little to dissuade me of that notion - but it did remind me that I got so obsessed with Vampire Survivors I had to uninstall it for my own safety. Warhammer Survivors is set to release on November 10, and I'm a little concerned that it's going to eat my life.

Warhammer Survivors is being developed by Auroch Digital - they of the much-lauded Warhammer 40k Boltgun - and on Tuesday they announced its simultaneous release on Steam, GOG, both Nintendo Switches, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, iOS, and Android. It'll be priced at $7.99 / £6.39 / €7.49, and will launch immediately on Xbox Game Pass. There's a new demo up on Steam.

For the benefit of tabletop Warhammer players, Survivorslikes, or Bullet Heaven Roguelikes, invert the normal rules of a shoot-em-up - there's no shoot button, and your character automatically attack ever-larger waves of monsters. Killing monsters gets gems, gems get upgrades like new weapons and passive buffs, and the main strategy comes from deciding which of the randomly offered upgrades to pick to make a synergistic build that can keep up with the ever escalating monster threat.

Moment to moment they're a slot machine of flashing lights and numbers. The long term appeal comes from puzzling out good item combos, discovering secret fusions of fully-leveled items, and many secret hidden challenges.

It's either light and breezy fun or a danger to your personal life, depending on how much you seek out dopamine in your entertainment. I'm not sure that "addictive potential" is a good criterion for adding a game to our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games, but I can't deny that I've had a lot of fun with the genre.

Now to be clear, Warhammer Survivors is more than a reskin of the original Vampire Survivors. The mechanical differences shown so far are just subtle. As is standard for the genre, whichever character you play as collects new weapons throughout a run, but if it's not one they would normally wield, they're joined by a companion character to pick up the slack.

These companions slightly expand your effective reach without making you more vulnerable to enemy attacks; there might be a little bit of extra strategy in there, but I see their main impact in inspiring you to try and fully unlock them as main characters that can lead runs of their own.

There's a pretty reasonably stocked roster and arsenal, with over 40 characters and over 75 weapons. These are split into separate pools for Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000, with characters from the fantasy or sci-fi settings only finding the corresponding upgrades and only facing off against setting-appropriate adversaries.

The game does have a cheeky streak that acknowledges the tabletop miniatures it's based on. Both sets of characters can unlock hobby and gaming tools as weapons and utility items, like the AOE paint pot Nuln Oil, random damage Dice, and range-extending Tape Measure. One level even resembles a hobby desk, complete with cutting mat and clippers, and you'll face enemies from both universes on it.

Enemy behaviour and combat is a little more evolved than Vampire Survivors. Status effects can cause changes to enemy behaviour, like the Orks' aggression-increasing Waaagh; elite enemies can even modify their allies' behaviour.

Boss fights have actual phases, with telegraphed attack areas. Bosses are also invulnerable unless you've equipped the single specific weapon that can kill them. And once you've offed a stage boss, you'll reveal an even harder extremis boss fight. It's the kind of metagame puzzle that makes this genre so appealing to completionists.

Vampire Survivors launched in 2021, and I'm sure people who follow indie games more closely than I do can point to Bullet Heaven games that have taken the genre in bold new directions since then. Warhammer Survivors seems like a very modest evolution from the genre founder - but that is a strong foundation to build on. Unless you actively disliked the original Vampire Survivors, this promises a good time. If you've never tried the genre before but happen to like Warhammer, it could be a good place to start.

I hope to get my hands on a review build and test it properly before the release. If you give the demo a try, come and share your thoughts in the Wargamer Discord community!