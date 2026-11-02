Warhammer: The Horus Heresy battle group value breakdown for Christmas 2026

The Space Marine Legions march forth in force once more, as GW reveals two bumper box sets for the festive season - here's what they're worth.

Two Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Battle Group box sets for Christmas 2026
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Warhammer: The Horus Heresy 
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On Monday, Games Workshop revealed two different Space Marine battle group boxes for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, each one bursting with power-armored space soldiers. While we don't yet know what Games Workshop will charge for these two sets, we've summarized what it would cost you to buy their contents separately from the Warhammer webstore, and how many points each set will contribute towards your army.

The last Horus Heresy battle group set, the Maximus box set, had an MSRP of $220 / £140. The two new sets, the Vanguard Assault Battle Group and Heavy Assault Battle Group, are slightly bigger than Maximus, so an MSRP of $250 / £165+ seems likely.

Legiones Astartes: Vanguard Assault Battle Group

Models from the Warhammer: The Horus Heresy vanguard assault battle group

Unit$£Min PointsMax Points
Tactical Squad (Mk VI) x 20 (or two 10 man squads)$94£57200356
Assault Squad (Mk VI) x10$76£46.50140190
Legion Praetor with Power Sword$37.25£22.50130155
Contemptor Dreadnought$67.50£41.50150190
Rhino$58£36.5060110
Predator Battle Tank$82£49.50100180
Total$414.75£253.507801,181

If you're building an army from scratch, the Assault Battle Group is a credible starting point for any all-rounder Space Marine Legion. The contents make a legal list right out of the box, and you can build the kits into a 1,000 point force without having to utterly load down every unit with upgrades. It's a rounded force: the Tactical Squad (or squads) are objective holders and points scorers, the Assault Squad takes objectives and scores points with its (recently buffed) Vanguard Rule, while the Contemptor Dreadnought is a durable all-rounder and the Predator provides dedicated long-ranged fire support.

Legiones Astartes: Heavy Assault Battle Group

Models from the Warhammer: The Horus Heresy heavy assault battle group

Unit$£Min pointsMax points
Tactical Squad (Mk III) x 20 (or two 10 man squads)$83£52200356
Breacher Squad (Mk III) x10$76£46.50140230
Legion Command Squad (MkIII) x 5$55£33.5085218
Cataphractii Terminators, Volkite Chargers and Power Mauls, x 6$72£44150210
Land Raider Explorator / Carrier$100£61220310
Total$386£2377951,324

The Heavy Assault Battle Group leans mostly on heavy infantry with short ranged guns, which is going to speak more to Death Guard, Iron Warriors, Salamanders, or Sons of Horus players, or to players who want to add a Zone Mortalis force to another army. Strictly speaking there are no Command models in the box, but you can run one of the six Terminators in the box as a Cataphractii Centurion, and once again you'll have a legal army in a box.

Horus Heresy is balanced around 3,000 point armies, so buying both of these boxes will get you most of the way there. However you decide to finish it, it's a list that will lean very heavily on Troops, which is a good excuse to cap off your list with a Primarch, since they all provide buffs if you go wild on Troops slots.

Of course, that assumes you aren't sitting on a huge pile of unfinished warriors from the last box set… If you're making progress through your plastic potential, why not share some pics in the Wargamer Discord community?

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)