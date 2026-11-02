Warhammer: The Horus Heresy battle group value breakdown for Christmas 2026

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed two different Space Marine battle group boxes for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, each one bursting with power-armored space soldiers. While we don't yet know what Games Workshop will charge for these two sets, we've summarized what it would cost you to buy their contents separately from the Warhammer webstore, and how many points each set will contribute towards your army.

The last Horus Heresy battle group set, the Maximus box set, had an MSRP of $220 / £140. The two new sets, the Vanguard Assault Battle Group and Heavy Assault Battle Group, are slightly bigger than Maximus, so an MSRP of $250 / £165+ seems likely.

Legiones Astartes: Vanguard Assault Battle Group

Unit $ £ Min Points Max Points Tactical Squad (Mk VI) x 20 (or two 10 man squads) $94 £57 200 356 Assault Squad (Mk VI) x10 $76 £46.50 140 190 Legion Praetor with Power Sword $37.25 £22.50 130 155 Contemptor Dreadnought $67.50 £41.50 150 190 Rhino $58 £36.50 60 110 Predator Battle Tank $82 £49.50 100 180 Total $414.75 £253.50 780 1,181

If you're building an army from scratch, the Assault Battle Group is a credible starting point for any all-rounder Space Marine Legion. The contents make a legal list right out of the box, and you can build the kits into a 1,000 point force without having to utterly load down every unit with upgrades. It's a rounded force: the Tactical Squad (or squads) are objective holders and points scorers, the Assault Squad takes objectives and scores points with its (recently buffed) Vanguard Rule, while the Contemptor Dreadnought is a durable all-rounder and the Predator provides dedicated long-ranged fire support.

Legiones Astartes: Heavy Assault Battle Group

Unit $ £ Min points Max points Tactical Squad (Mk III) x 20 (or two 10 man squads) $83 £52 200 356 Breacher Squad (Mk III) x10 $76 £46.50 140 230 Legion Command Squad (MkIII) x 5 $55 £33.50 85 218 Cataphractii Terminators, Volkite Chargers and Power Mauls, x 6 $72 £44 150 210 Land Raider Explorator / Carrier $100 £61 220 310 Total $386 £237 795 1,324

The Heavy Assault Battle Group leans mostly on heavy infantry with short ranged guns, which is going to speak more to Death Guard, Iron Warriors, Salamanders, or Sons of Horus players, or to players who want to add a Zone Mortalis force to another army. Strictly speaking there are no Command models in the box, but you can run one of the six Terminators in the box as a Cataphractii Centurion, and once again you'll have a legal army in a box.

Horus Heresy is balanced around 3,000 point armies, so buying both of these boxes will get you most of the way there. However you decide to finish it, it's a list that will lean very heavily on Troops, which is a good excuse to cap off your list with a Primarch, since they all provide buffs if you go wild on Troops slots.

Of course, that assumes you aren't sitting on a huge pile of unfinished warriors from the last box set… If you're making progress through your plastic potential, why not share some pics in the Wargamer Discord community?