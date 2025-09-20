Horus Heresy Combat Forces are so much better value than Warhammer 40k, it hurts

Warhammer 40,000 owes its dire existence to the infamous Horus Heresy. The betrayal that fractured the Imperium is so epic that it was inevitable for a spin-off to exist. The sheer scale of 30k, even when compared to 40k, is hard to put into perspective. But what's certainly clear to see is that these upcoming Combat Force boxes are a steal at their current prices.

Each Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Combat Force box costs $170. That doesn't sound super impressive at first, given the Warhammer 40k factions cost the same. However, the value changes drastically when one looks at the contents. As a point of comparison, the Combat Patrol: Raven Guard set features 17 miniatures, one of which is a massive Dreadnought.

In contrast, the Legiones Astartes set features 22 miniatures in total. Not only does this set feature a Dreadnought, there's also the hefty brick more popularly known as the Rhino. It also includes four more Space Marines than the Raven Guard set. For the same price, the Combat Force set adds a new vehicle and more manpower.

And it's not just the Space Marine grandpas outvaluing their descendants. The Solar Auxilia set features 28 miniatures, including a Leman Russ Strike Tank and two Light Sentinels. The Combat Patrol: Astra Militarum set, on the other hand, consists purely of infantry and cavalry, leaving them at 25 miniatures.

Games Workshop's generosity certainly won't get me complaining. With plenty of new books, miniatures, and lore for the Horus Heresy timeline, hooking people into 30k with great value deals is the way to do it. Each of these Combat Forces are the perfect seed for your next Horus Heresy army.

