Games Workshop reveals minis for Warhammer 40k’s ultimate power couple

Games Workshop has finally revealed models for Lotara Sarrin and Angron Transfigured, two iconic characters from the Horus Heresy novels particularly beloved by the Warhammer 40k fandom. They may also be the two most frequently shipped characters in the franchise, despite one of them being a mortal human woman and the other a frothing, rage-addicted demigod of war – and that was before he ascended to daemonhood.

Games Workshop showed off the new models via the Warhammer Community website on Friday, but hasn’t said when they will be available. They will be cast in Forge World resin. Digital rules will be available closer to when they release, letting you use them in games of Horus Heresy: Age of Darkness, Warhammer 40k’s sister game set during the galactic civil war of M31.

Here’s a lore deep cut for you – the gigantic daemon isn’t the only one who is still active in the 41st millennium…

Lotara made her first appearance in the excellent Horus Heresy book Betrayer by Aaron Dembski-Bowden. She made a great first impression by being one of the few mortals with enough latent aggression to look Angron in the eye and not immediately die of a heart attack, and being almost as insatiably violent as the World Eaters themselves. The bloody handprint on her jacket is a token of Angron’s respect, given before he rose to daemonhood.

The new model for Angron Transfigured is very similar to how he appears as part of the World Eaters Warhammer 40k faction, depicting him after his ascension to daemonhood and close to the end of the Heresy. He’s red, he’s angry, he’s covered in skulls and spikes: it’s a classic fit.

One difference is that he doesn’t yet have the custom weapons that the 40k version of the model does, which have surprisingly great backstories. His 40k chainaxe was painstakingly crafted by Chaos worshipping tech priests, who Angron immediately slaughtered for wasting so much time on making stuff instead of killing people; while his sword was created by relentlessly beating a Greater Daemon of Slaanesh with an iron bar until it took the shape he wanted.

Without saying that we go looking for romantic 40k fanart or fiction, if you’re as terminally online in Warhammer spaces as we are, it’s hard not to encounter it. Angron / Lotara has been a popular topic for years. Arguably Guilliman / Yvraine is a more popular ship these days – it’s certainly a search term that sends a lot of people to our Warhammer 40k Primarchs guide – and the romance options in Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader have sparked plenty of furtive writing and illustration.

But Angron and Lotara are timeless. There is absolutely no sexual tension between the two of them in the novels, but “competent woman who could kill you” and “tortured villain who could rip her in two” are a classic pairing in the romantasy genre.

We won’t spoil how Lotara’s story in the Horus Heresy ends – you’ll find it in Echoes of Eternity, another great book by Aaron Dembski-Bowden, which features Sanguinius’ climactic duel against Angron during the Siege of Terra.

Suffice to say, she is still out there, obliterating Space Marine chapters with the same gusto Angron does. But given the reason that she’s still around and kicking in the 41st millennium, we really, really hope we never encounter any Angron / Lotara fanart set in the current timeline…

