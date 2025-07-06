Hold down the fort with this Horus Heresy Warhammer 40k Saturnine Set preview

In Warhammer 40,000, or to be more accurate, Warhammer 30,000, nothing is more important than the saga of the Horus Heresy. When Horus Lupercal of the Luna Wolves turned his back on the Emperor, that was when the Imperium came closest to utter annihilation. Fortunately, the brave loyalists on Terra prevented Chaos' schemes, but at great cost.

The Saturnine box set contains 50 miniatures that are sure to scratch the 30k nostalgia itch. The most exciting aspect is the MkII Crusade armor, which makes the Space Marines look wickedly knightly. The single visor, the battle-damaged silver, and the abundance of broadswords over chainswords certainly lend themselves to the crusading aesthetic. As you go through the Horus Heresy books, these "primitive" yet reliable armors will be quite a familiar sight.

Here's a list of all the miniatures set to come with the Saturnine box set.

1x Praetor in Saturnine Terminator armor

1x MkII Centurion

40x MkII Legionaries

6x Saturnine Terminators

1x Saturnine Dreadnought

1x Araknae Quad-Accelerator Platform

2x sets of Disintegrator weapons (can upgrade Legionaries into Veterans)

Separately from the Saturnine box set, a 20-unit squad of multi-part MkII Tactical Space Marines will also be available for preorder. With multiple weapons and accessories, these are practically a requirement for anybody looking to perfect their Great Crusade display.

Alongside these miniatures comes the new Age of Darkness rulebook, which breaks down the game's basic rules and lore. These should come in handy for players new to the Horus Heresy. After all, it's one thing to hear about the betrayer's atrocities, and another to live through the whole bloody ordeal.

Finally, Journal Tactica: The Isstvan V Dropsite Massacre - Part One should give players fresh perspectives on the event that shook the Imperium to its core. In addition to lore, it also introduces new units for the Legion Astartes. There's also a legendary mission that players can use to experience the Urgall Depression.

