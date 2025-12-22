Horus Heresy Siege Squads are today's Warhammer preview, plus a Boxing Day surprise

After a much deserved break for Warhammer 40,000 players' wallets last week, Games Workshop lays siege to your savings once more. As preorders return next week, the next set was revealed to be of the Horus Heresy persuasion. The Siege Assault Battle Group features 23 heavy-clad miniatures, eager to crack open enemy fortifications. The Siege Assault Battle Group's most exciting members are twelve Cataphractii Terminators, divided into two sets of six.

These new hulking Warhammer 40k Space Marines come equipped with extra shields, guaranteed to stop an absurd amount of dakka. One set comes with volkite chargers and power weapons, while the other have combi-bolters and power fists. Other options for Terminator sergeants include a chainfist and heavy flamer.

Shoring up the siege crew are 10 Breacher Squad Space Marines, upgraded versions of the MKIII Legionnaires from previous sets. They come with tons of customizability, as you can mix and match parts for the perfect bunker busters. Finally, a Leviathan Siege Dreadnought ensures that where the "little ones" fail, a gigantic siege drill will not.

Preorders for the Siege Assault Battle Group begin on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

In other news, the made-to-order terrain is equally heavy metal, composed of bits and bobs of factorium machinery. These will go live a bit earlier, on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

A day later, on Friday, December 26, 2025, select Warhammer stores will have The Steel Rook and The Hunter Strikes miniatures available for sale. These used to be event exclusive, but you can grab them now for the holidays. If you miss out on the limited stocks, however, they will be available online on January 17, 2026.

Finally, for avid fans of Colonel-Commissar Ibram Gaunt's adventures, the four most recent novels will be print-on-demand hardcovers. Blood Pact, Salvations' Reach, The Warmaster, and Anarch will be available to order on Saturday, December 27, 2025 to Monday, January 12, 2026.

