Warhammer 40,000 would simply not be possible without the infamous Horus Heresy. The popularity of that storyline was so immense that Games Workshop saw it fit to spin the era off into its own game. Much like any good Imperium propaganda, the 30k gameplay is more about rule of cool, harkening back to previous editions of 40k.

And among the best stories from that dark era was the Saturnine novel. The plot follows the efforts of the stalwart loyalists keeping Terra and its palace standing against the forces of chaos. The Saturnine 30k miniatures fit the aesthetic you'd imagine, more venerable and divine than their usual brethren.

The Saturnine armor is built off patterns formed on, you guessed it, Saturn. At least allegedly, given the secrecy of the Imperial Household. But they don't just look cool. Saturnine armor simply hit harder and could take heavier hits, making them far more powerful against the unfortunate not wearing it. However, only the best (and cyberthurigcally resonant) battle brothers could wear the armor.

The Saturnine Terminator Squad features four of these bad boys, each with four heads and a bevy of heavy weaponry. Ranked above these heavies is a Saturnine Praetor, also wearing Terminator armor. The praetor's standalone arsenal features melee weapons galore, plus several cosmetic options.

Towering over these terminators are the Saturnine Dreadnoughts, which come in the Chiron and Ophion configurations. Chiron features a disintegrator cannon and heavy plasma weapons, while Ophion has inversion beamers and graviton pulverisers. Both come with the same set of cosmetic options, such as 528 decals.

From advanced to "rustic" by 30K standards, the MK II units also get standalone kits. Centurions and 10-man squads of Space Marine Legionaries in MK III armor are up for grabs next week. Outside of the battle brothers, an Araknae Quad Accelerator Platform and 30k-themed Legion Astartes Drop Pod will also be available.

All of the above will be available for preorder on Saturday, July 2, 2025.

