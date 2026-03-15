The Legio Custodes is front and centre in the latest Warhammer preview

As is customary, Games Workshop released a Sunday preview for its upcoming miniatures. This featured an in-depth look at the latest Legio Custodes releases for Warhammer Horus Heresy, as well as confirmation that the newest range of glorious golden supersoldiers will go up for pre-order on the weekend beginning March 20.

At the top of the preview sits the Legio Custodes Battle Group, featuring a Shield Captain to lead the force, six Custodian Guard, six Sentinel Guard, a Contemptor-Achillus Dreadnought (which can be built as a Contemptor-Galatus Dreadnought if you prefer), and a Caladius Annihilator grav-tank.

First revealed on January 16 in a suitably dramatic trailer, the Legio Custodes is getting more than a new coat of shiny golden paint. These new miniatures include streamlined, agile reinventions of the former design in the form of the Custodian Guard. That said, those who prefer their Legio Custodes on the stockier side will still find what they're looking for with the Custodian Sentinels.

The preview also included details surrounding the Liber Custodes: The Forcers of the Emperor Army Book, a weighty tome bursting with lore and rules which will be available for pre-order alongside the Legio Custodes Battle Group. The book includes rules for the Legio Custodes itself, as well as the Anathema Psykana (Sisters of Silence for those in the know) and the Divisio Assassinorum.

We also got a look at the Glaive Super-heavy Special Weapons Tank, also up for pre-order on the weekend beginning March 20. Games Workshop rounded out the preview with a made-to-order range of classic Orc and Goblin Tribes, as well as a couple of hobby tools and a new dice set.

As a big fan of the Legio Custodes and its equivalent among the Warhammer 40k factions, the Adeptus Custodes, I'm very excited to see these releases as they provide some much-needed love to this iconic army. The men and Women of the Emperor's chosen bodyguards deserve only the best, after all.

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