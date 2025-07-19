65 books wasn't enough, so get ready for Warhammer Horus Heresy: the sequel

Warhammer 40,000 would not be what it is today without one key event: The Horus Heresy. If not for the Luna Wolves Primarch's betrayal, then perhaps the Imperium wouldn't be in its death throes right now. While the Emperor's subjects suffer today, the immediate aftermath of his Golden Throne internment was far worse.

After so many millennia of peace, the Imperium suddenly found itself without its Emperor. His remaining sons were left to pick up the pieces that their fallen brother had shattered. More accurately, they must crush these pieces to powder. Only then can they ensure Chaos does not wreak havoc again.

Thus, the Scouring was immediately put into action. This counteroffensive saw all remaining loyalists channel their rage into purifying the galaxy of chaos taint. Unfortunately, the fractured leadership makes the righteous mission far more challenging.

That said, it's not like the Imperium's the only faction dealing with "management issues." Those who have read The Horus Heresy know how dysfunctional the chaos forces are. Without Horus Lupercal's vicelike grip, the traitors immediately began their schemes. They hardly liked each other during the Heresy, but now their hatred has become even more unpredictable.

The first novel of The Scouring series is titled "Ashes of the Imperium." The novel deals with the immediate aftermath of the Siege of Terra. Official artwork depicts Roboute Guilliman and Rogal Dorn arguing beneath the throne, as the other Primarchs watch with grim expressions. The artwork perfectly captures the lingering resentments between the Emperor's progeny.

They know the work ahead. They know that chaos still reigns across the Imperium. And they know they are not ready. Despite this, their steeled expressions show they are united in their fury at the traitors. Whether that fury weathers the impending tragedies, longtime fans will already know. And if not, get ready for even more heartbreak.

