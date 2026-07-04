Warhammer: The Old World's first full-on core set is now ready for pre-order - I need it

If you're like me, you might have grown up on Warhammer Fantasy, a now-discontinued wargame from Games Workshop where neat rows of fantastical soldiers clashed in well-ordered battles. In January 2024, the company resurrected Warhammer Fantasy as a specialist game, Warhammer: The Old World, with the aim of preserving the heady combination of scale and detail which made the original so compelling.

However, until now, Warhammer: The Old World has lacked a core box set with all the materials you might need to play your own game. While box sets have been released in the past, these options only contained units for a single faction. Enter: the Warhammer: The Old World Core Set, which features two heavily armoured fantasy armies and all the extra kit you need to play; it's now available for pre-order for fans across the world.

Rather than being a repackaging of old miniatures from the days of Warhammer Fantasy, the set pits an army from Grand Cathay (a faction given its debut in an earlier Old World box) and the Warriors of Chaos. The latter army consists of dynamic, modern sculpts of classic units, offering 22 brand-new miniatures.

The 54 models in the box include an Aspiring Champion on a Daemonic Mount, an Aspiring Champion with Battle Standard, 16 Chaos Warriors, four Chaos Knights, a Gate Keeper on a Cathayan Warhorse, a Gate Keeper with Battle Standard, 20 Jade Warriors, five Jade Lancers, and one Cathayan Grand Cannon with crew.

The box also includes an updated core rulebook in hardback as well as rules for the Battle March game mode, which allows for smaller-scale engagements in the Old World.

Though I do enjoy some of the Age of Sigmar factions from Games Workshop's current flagship fantasy property, my heart will always remain in the Old World. Since the release of Warhammer: The Old World, I've been biding my time for the right excuse to pick up the game. Fortunately for me and unfortunately for my wallet, this looks to be it.

Considering getting into Old World? Find allies on the Wargamer Discord.