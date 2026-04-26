The best-looking peasants you've ever seen dominate the latest Warhammer preview

Games Workshop just announced a fresh wave of previews for both Warhammer: The Old World and Warhammer 40k's grittier cousin, Warhammer: The Horus Heresy. The pan-Asia-inspired faction of Grand Cathay leads the charge, with glittering Astromancers and fearsome gunnery teams joining the fray. However, it's the gorgeously dynamic Peasant Levy set that really steals the show.

These sorts of preview posts usually indicate that the sets in question will be up for pre-order the following week. We expect that this latest preview will be no different.

Contrary to most of the more dramatic high-fantasy-oriented Warhammer Age of Sigmar factions from its sister game, Warhammer: The Old World often revels in low-fantasy grit. The Peasant Levy box commits to this theme with aplomb, giving the common folk of Grand Cathay their due and drawing a stark contrast to their elite counterparts.

The detail on this set is outstanding. From the kinetic poses to the intricate straw hats, the Peasant Levies box shows us that Games Workshop's sculpting team still has the juice.

The Warhammer Community post also showed off Iron Hail Gunners and Crane Gunner Teams. Woe betide anyone whose sorry job it is to charge towards that much black powder. We also got a look at the Astromancers of the Celestial Court, a set containing two wizards brimming with Celestial lore. The set also comes with a Crowman familiar, whose sinister aspect contrasts wonderfully with the gold-clad wizards.

On the Horus Heresy side, the mortal soldiers of the Solar Auxilia are getting a few new additions too. Charonite Ogryns will add some much-needed muscle to the Solar Auxilia roster. Their Charonite claws should make short work of even heavily armored Space Marines. The Rapier Fire Support Battery and Rapier Direct Fire Battery were also featured. Both offer plenty of additional firepower, ideal for cracking open tanks or mowing down infantry.

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