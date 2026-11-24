On Monday, Games Workshop revealed absolutely incredible new miniatures for Bretonnian Knights of the Realm and Pegasus Knights, much to the joy and horror of existing Bretonnian players, suddenly having to decide whether or not to repaint at least half their army. It's another great development for Warhammer: the Old World, but also a very puzzling one - surely the right time to bring these models out was January 2024 years ago, when Bretonnians were one of the two star factions for the game's launch? Why have the shown up now?

GW's planning and decision making process is a bit of a black box, so we're left to speculate. Why did GW make the Bretonnians one of the most prominent Warhammer: The Old World factions, and then leave it three years before refreshing the most important figures in the range? Here are five possible explanations.

The Old World has performed better than GW expected it to

Maybe GW didn't believe The Old World was going to be a big hit, and didn't commit much staff development time to it. When sales outstripped expectations, it freed up more staff to work on the project and develop new model kits as fast as it could.

I do think TOW outperformed expectations, but I think it underestimates just how far in advance GW plans. For example, we know that GW worked with Creative Assembly to design Grand Cathay for Total War: Warhammer III. Pre-production on that game began in 2018, and we got the first Cathay miniatures in 2025, a seven year lead. If GW has invested more time and energy in The Old World because of strong sales, I don't expect to see the impact for a year or more.

GW didn't want the Bretonnians to completely outclass the other armies

GW has a lot of sculptors, but there are limits to what it can do, and it was never going to be able to completely resculpt all of The Old World factions in time for the game's launch. If all the new Bretonnians (and recent Tomb Kings) had come out when the game debuted, they would make it obvious that there was a plan to refresh all the armies eventually - and that would likely have suppressed sales as fans held off and waited.

The new minis aren't late, The Old World was early

Because GW plans so far in advance, it can juggle its release schedule when it needs to. The results aren't always pretty. Adeptus Titanicus was originally scheduled to release for Christmas 2017, with a range of resin miniatures, but early indications suggested there was enough demand to support a plastic model range. GW delayed the release by a year to redesign the kits, and pushed Necromunda into its slots. The models were ready, but the unlucky rules designers had to rush out a set of usable rules in a very tight turn around (which is why they were such a mess when they launched!)

If a big Christmas 2023 / Spring 2024 release had to be pushed back, The Old World was a good candidate to move forward, as it already had a complete miniature range - just perhaps not as shiny and new as the designers were hoping for.

A meaner interpretation is that GW announced the game way, way too early, as a marketing stunt. The first teaser for Warhammer The Old World came out in November 15 2019, just two weeks after Mantic Games announced the third edition of its rank and flank fantasy wargame Kings of War. Mantic had made hay out of the launch of Age of Sigmar, quickly producing an army book for the KoW second edition that could accommodate square based armies and even stealing "The Game of Fantasy Battles" tagline, so perhaps GW revealed its hand with The Old World early to return the favor.

In any event, GW announced TOW years before it released it, a complete anomaly for the company. This may have created pressure to get the game out sooner than originally planned as fans made their anticipation known and distributors started to ask when stock would be available.

The launch factions were supposed to be Cathay and Kislev, but…

As with Cathay, GW developed the concept art for a complete Kislev army with Creative Assembly for Total War: Warhammer III, likely starting in 2018. We've seen much of that concept art, but still no models.

The simplest explanation for why we haven't seen Kislev yet is that GW is spacing out the new factions to ensure it has something really breathtaking for the game every two years. Whether the minis are still in development or the molds are already prepared, the minis won't be available until GW is good and ready.

A less likely explanation is that GW has delayed Kislev because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kislev is partly based on Russia, and in 2022-23 there was a lot of active anti-Russian sentiment in British social discourse. We do know from GW's annual financial report for 2022-23 that in March 2022 it stopped doing business with Russian stockists in response to the invasion, and even made its Russian translation team redundant.

Conceivably - and I have to emphasize that this is a very speculative theory on my part, one that I consider possible but which would genuinely surprise me if turned out to be true - Warhammer: The Old World was originally going to launch with a Cathay vs Kislev starter set, until the Russian invasion in 2022 caused the company to change its plans. The Bretonnians and Tomb Kings were pushed into the spotlight instead.

There is no single neat explanation

Maybe the truth is a mixture of some of the factors I outlined above. Maybe the specific timing of releases is the product of countless mundane factors at all levels of the business, the interaction of myriad human decision makers within constrictive business systems enabling a mindless business to act in the vague model of a rational agent. Maybe there's no way to analyse the incredibly complex structure of human expertise interacting within a corporate context - the fossilized remains of past decisions - and arrive at a story that is more truthful than saying this is just how things ended up.

Got your own theory? Come and share it in the Wargamer Discord community. No tinfoil hat required.