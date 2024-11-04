Warhammer gives a classic Dwarf mini a new, youthful look

A new special character joins the Dwarfen Mountain Holds for Warhammer the Old World: Burlok Damminson, engineer, inventor, and radical. Though rules for Burlok appeared in the Dwarfs’ Arcane Journal that was released this summer, his miniature is showing up late – ironic, as Damminson is usually to be found at the forefront of any Dwarven expedition, the better to test his new and experimental war machines.

One of the fun parts of Warhammer: The Old World is that, as it’s set several hundred years earlier than the last version of Warhammer Fantasy, we get to see younger versions of familiar characters. The adult Damminson is the head of the Engineer’s Guild and a staunch traditionalist – the youthful Damminson is a tearaway whose father is practically tearing his beard out with frustration.

To we umgi, this massively bearded model might not look very youthful, but there is one key difference between young and old versions of Damminson: he still has both his arms. This mini depicts him before the explosion of an experimental pressure vessel robs him of his left arm, and his very un-Dwarfy tendency to innovate and experiment.

On the tabletop Damminson works like a better engineer. Like other engineers he can grant Quarellers, Thunderers, or War Machines handy rerolls, but he can also remove a unit’s penalty to hit when shooting at long range thanks to his Range Finding Optics. And as well as entrenching a war machine, he can entrench a unit of Thunderers or Quarellers.

He also has a respectable statline and some neat magic items – if he hits with his rivet pistol he’ll spray the target unit with bullets. Any Warhammer Dwarf army could take him in place of an engineer, and he’s a cheap but compelling general for the Expeditionary Force army of infamy.

According to an article on Warhammer Community, the model will be “available to pre-order early next year”, and will be made from Forge World resin. Even if you collect a different Warhammer: The Old World faction, the fact that Damminson is coming so long after the Arcane Journal is a good sign: it suggests models for other named characters are still in the works.

If you’re a fan of Dwarven firepower, consider Warhammer fantasy game Vermintide 2. The Dwarf character Bardin Goreksson is delightfully curmudgeonly, and comes packing heat.