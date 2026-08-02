Chaos Dragons are so back in the latest Warhammer: The Old World preview

It's quite a thing to see your first Warhammer dragon. For me, it was a twin-headed Chaos Dragon, gorgeously painted by a friend of mine. The memory is a rich vein of nostalgia and one into which Games Workshop has skillfully tapped with its latest Warhammer preview. The mighty Chaos Dragon has a new sculpt, and it's impressive to say the least. What's more, the new range of Chaos Warriors featured in the new Old World Core set is also getting separate releases alongside two new Battle March army boxes.

If tradition is any indicator, the presence of all these minis in Games Workshop's Sunday Preview means that they will almost certainly go up for pre-order next week. The new Lord on Chaos Dragon set is rather versatile, allowing you to assemble the model as a Lord on dragonback, a Sorcerer on dragonback, or as a standalone dragon with no rider. Additionally, whichever hero you don't choose can be constructed as a standalone hero on foot.

We also have a range of other Warriors of Chaos models which are now available on their own, rather than solely as part of the new core set.

The new Champions of Chaos box features two leaders: one mounted on a daemonic steed and the other on foot. The set also includes a massive banner, allowing either model to be fielded as a Battle Standard Bearer, should you so desire.

We've also got the new Chaos Warriors. This box contains 16 warriors with interchangeable shields, heads and weapons ready to form the heavily armored core of any Warriors of Chaos army. You can also build up to two command groups from the set, meaning you can field two small units or one large one.

Bringing up the rear are the Chaos Knights. This box contains eight cavaliers and, like the warriors on foot, can be assembled as two smaller squads or one large lance.

This week's preview also includes two new Battle March army sets for two of the Old World Factions: Warriors of Chaos and Grand Cathay, as well as a range of new Blood Bowl miniatures for fans of Games Workshop's bloody game of Fantasy Football.

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