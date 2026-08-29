This charming free Warhammer scenario makes me feel like a kid again

The lone tower on a hill makes for one powerful fantasy trope. In The Lord of the Rings, Saruman plots to overthrow the Free Peoples of Middle-earth from one such tower, while in Dungeons and Dragons these towers can contain anything from brooding necromancers to hordes of treasure. They're mysterious, they're imposing, and they're a storytelling goldmine. This is likely why Games Workshop has released a simple yet irrepressibly charming tower-based scenario for Warhammer: The Old World's agile Battle March format.

The scenario itself pits two armies of up to 750 points against one another in a contest for a mysterious tower in the centre of the battlefield. However, as with any mysterious fantasy tower worth its salt, the building contains a "Disgruntled Occupant" (Games Workshop's words, not mine). To occupy the tower, you'll need to send in a character or a unit with Unit Strength 10 or less.

However, once you attempt to occupy the tower, you'll spawn an occupant from an amusing little table. Trolls, Ogres, and even a Dubious Wizard are all possibilities. Oust the occupant, and you'll have an extra 100 Victory Points for your trouble.

What's most pleasing about this free scenario, however, is how it is utterly laden with fantasy nostalgia. Not only is it centred around a classic piece of Warhammer terrain, but, should you face the Dubious Wizard, you don't even get to fight. Instead, you must solve a riddle by passing a leadership test - just the right kind of silly.

No matter your Old World faction of choice, this scenario offers a light, playful twist on the small-scale Battle March format - ideal for anyone just starting out in Warhammer: The Old World who might be looking for an excuse to indulge in some fantastical nostalgia. I just hope my poor Bretonnian Paladin is up to the task should she come face-to-face with a riddle-spewing maniac.

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