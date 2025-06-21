The Warhammer Grand Cathay miniatures are up for preorder, here are the prices

After decades of silence on their tabletop presence, the first batch of Warhammer Grand Cathay Miniatures is finally up for pre-order. Veteran lore fans can finally hold these mythical miniatures of the far east outside of the Total War games. These beautifully sculpted Grand Cathay miniatures are a perfect welcome for the long-awaited faction to Warhammer: The Old World.

The influences of Chinese history and folklore on Grand Cathay refreshingly contrast with the typically Tolkien-esque fare of Warhammer: The Old World. History buffs likely clocked that Cathay is an old term for China used in Europe, which makes the influences even clearer. But enough of the history lesson, because you can find the Grand Cathay miniatures up for preorder on the official Warhammer site.

The mortals of Cathay are just as vital as their immortal leaders. Unlike most Warhammer 40k factions in the grim dark future, Grand Cathay treats its infantry with honor and wealth. Known as Jade Warriors and Jade Lancers, they come equipped with the best weapons and armour that Grand Cathay's vast wealth can afford.

The esteemed Gate Masters of the Celestial Cities are the highest office in these armies. When men fail, Grand Cathay reveals its mastery of gunpowder. Through its artillery crews, Grand Cathay proves not just its mystical might, but its penchant for innovative warfare.

Here's a breakdown of everything included in the Grand Cathay Battalion Set, available for $185.

30 Jade Warriors

10 Jade Lancers

8 Artillery Crew

2 Grand Cannons

Outside of the foot soldiers, special units also populate the Grand Cathay army. Cathayan Sentinels are massive titans of magical stone, determined to protect their homeland. Sky Lanterns are flying gondolas that highlight the scientific advances of Grand Cathay. While only a special few can ride dragons, every man can easily ride an armored balloon armed to the teeth.

Finally, the generals of these impressive armies are the Shugengan Lords. These dragon-riding sorcerers wield magic and swordplay with ease. These lords are of Celestial Dragon stock, and the dragon blood in their veins means they are fated to be great leaders.

Here's a price breakdown for the special Grand Cathay units, alongside their prices.

Set of 2 Gate Masters of the Celestial Cities - $52

- $52 Cathayan Sentinel - $127.50

- $127.50 Sky Lantern - $160

- $160 Shugengan Lord on Great Spirit Longma - $62.50

Notably, Games Workshop issued a correction about the Grand Cathay Battalion. Initially advertised as available "while stocks last", the publisher clarified it would be an ongoing product. Army builders will rest easy knowing these battalions won't cost them absurd prices on the secondary market.

Wargamer's Timothy Linward provides this handy guide to Grand Cathay lore for Warhammer newbies. If you want to know more about the Old World in general, check out this piece on all the Warhammer: The Old World factions.