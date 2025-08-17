Miao Ying storms into battle with her elite army in today's Warhammer preview!

Warhammer: The Old World may be a nostalgia act, but the Grand Cathay are a refreshingly welcome addition to the tabletop. These Eastern Fantasy-inspired armies have existed for a long time. However, Grand Cathay only existed in lore and video games until it finally became a part of the Old World. And one of their most beautiful miniatures is arriving for preorder, plus a new codex.

As the ruler of Northern Cathay, Miao Ying accepts nothing less than perfection. She leads her armies with cold precision and distant brooding in Warhammer: The Old World. While the princess is not much for conversation, there is no doubt about her power. Her dragon form towers over every other miniature, looking down with ancient fury. The glossy purple paint and ornate armor make her look even more regal.

Of course, she can't always be a roaring symbol of Grand Cathay's might. In her human form, she is a pale woman who truly embodies the storm, clad in flowing robes with levitating hair. Accompanying the Storm Dragon is a battalion of Jade Warriors, Lancers, Grand Canons, and Fire Rain Rocket Battery units.

Here's the breakdown of how many miniatures each Grand Cathay order includes:

1x Miao Ying (Human)

1x Miao Ying (Dragon)

20x Jade Warriors

10x Jade Lancers

2x Grand Cannon (or Fire Rain Rocket Batteries) Crews

Hitching along this batch of The Old World preorders is the chaos creature known as the Preyton. Once a Great Stag of the sacred woods, the Bray-Shamans of the Beastherds corrupted them into savage beasts. What was once prey is now the predator, and it has no qualms taking advantage of that subversion.

The Sunday Preview from Games Workshop also teased squadrons of Warhammer 40k vehicles this Saturday:

Mastodon Super-heavy Assault Transports

Cerberus Heavy Tank Destroyer

Typhon Heavy Siege Tank

Vindicator Siege Tank

Whirlwind/Scorpius Missile Tank

Miao Ying, her army, and the Warhammer 40k vehicle squadrons can be preordered on Saturday, August 23, 2025. More details can be found on the official Warhammer Community page.

See what others think about these Warhammer preorders over on the Wargamer Discord. If you're curious about the sci-fi side of the franchise, the Warhammer 40k codex release dates can catch you up on the latest releases.