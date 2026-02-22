Peasants reinforce Grand Cathay's Warhammer armies in this Warhammer preview

It's a triple threat of preorders as Warhammer: The Old World, Warhammer: The Horus Heresy and Warhammer 40,000 each have some fun sets for next week. Grand Cathay's peasants are ready to defend their home, the Mechanicum's Myrimidon and Battle-Pilgryms gear up for battle, and Kaptin Badrukk leads his crew for plunder and dakka. It's a nice spotlight for some of the more underappreciated units in the Warhammer universe.

Starting off this Sunday Preview is the Defenders of the Great Bastion Army Reinforcement Set, tailor-made for padding out the Grand Cathay army. While the return of the Dragon Empire has been met with excitement, the reveals mostly focused on the powerhouses. In practice, no army feels complete without the humble fodder. Grand Cathay fields peasant soldiers into that role, and they're more than eager to defend their home.

The set is accompanied by the Arcane Journal: The Breaching of the Great Bastion. It includes lore about the Land of Dragons, rules for the new minis, and a scenario for the Battle of Nan-Li. Here's everything included in the Defenders of the Great Bastion Army Reinforcement Set.

2x Astromancers

8x Crane Gun Teams

12x Iron Hail Gunners

30x Peasant Soldiers

For Warhammer: Horus Heresy, a handful of elite Mechanicum units are joining the great war of betrayal. Myrimidon Destructor Hosts are the heavyweights of the batch, armed with irradiation engines or darkfire cannons. The Skitarii Battle-Pilgrym Marshal leads the Skitarii Battle-Pilgrym Corpus to victory with grit and steel. And for air support, the Vultarax Stratos-Automata can blast foes from above.

6x Myrimidon Destructor Hosts

1x Skitarii Battle-Pilgrym Marshal

16x Skitarii Battle Pilgryms (Corpus Set)

1x Vultarax Stratos-Automata

Notably, these minis have no specific allegiances, so feel free to put them on whichever side of the civil war.

Finally, Kaptin Badrukk returns with new Legends Rules, with special Warboss status for the Freebooter Detachment in the upcoming Lair of the Tyrant book. The captain also brought his Ammo Runts, a handful of grotz who exist solely as pack mules for the captain's dakka.

1x Kaptin Badrukk

6x Ammo Runts

All these Warhammer miniatures will be up for preorder on February 28, 2026.

The Wargamer Discord has wargamers from every franchise to play with. For more Warhammer happenings, the Warhammer 40k codex release dates guide will keep you in the know.