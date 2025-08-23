Warhammer The Old World's gorgeous Miao Ying preorder costs an eye watering $150

Warhammer: The Old World brings back the nostalgia of the Warhammer Fantasy setting for a newer generation. Yet despite its focus on nostalgia, it does bring some long-awaited "new arrivals" in the form of Grand Cathay. Once restricted to the world of video games and background lore, Grand Cathay continues its majestic debut with Miao Ying's army.

Among the Warhammer The Old World factions, the Storm Dragon's army best embodies the cold efficiency and unmatched discipline of Grand Cathay. Like a lightning strike, Miao Ying attacks with precision and power alike, causing havoc with her tactics and godlike powers. Her miniatures, human and dragon, perfectly capture these aspects of the legendary general.

Alongside the dragon are hardened soldiers, powerful cavalry, and highly innovative war machines. While magic is powerful, it's merely another tool in the empire-chugging Juggernaut. Here's a list of the Grand Cathay miniature sets available for pre-order this Saturday, along with their original prices.

Grand Cathay Battalion - $185.00

Grand Cannon & Fire Rain Rocket Battery - $85

Jade Warriors - $85

Jade Lancers - $85

Miao Ying - $150

Gate Masters of the Celestial Cities - $160

Sky Lantern - $160

Cathayan Sentinel - $127.50

Shugengan Lord on Great Spirit Longma - $62.50

Notably, the miniature for Miao Ying costs nearly as much as a starter squad of Grand Cathayans. Miao Ying also costs more than similarly-sized dragons, such as the hyper-detailed Necrolith Bone Dragon, which clocks in at $105.

One of the qualities that makes Miao Ying unique is her status as a total newcomer. While the Necrolith Bone Dragon has appeared in Warhammer Fantasy before, Miao Ying's miniature is the first time she appears in the physical game. For completionists and fans of Grand Cathay, that alone may justify the hefty price tag.

