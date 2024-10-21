Warhammer Underworlds’ new roadmap is packed with classic Age of Sigmar minis

Before the end of the year, Games Workshop plans to re-release sixteen out-of-production warbands for its competitive skirmish game Warhammer Underworlds. The OOP miniatures will be released in bumper box sets, and will come with rules for the new edition of the game.

Games Workshop announced the return of these great figures on Monday, alongside a roadmap for the new edition of Warhammer Underworlds. The firm will release four packs “shortly after the launch of the Embergard core set”, one for each of the Age of Sigmar grand alliances, each containing models and game cards for four warbands.

The sixteen Warhammer Underworlds warbands to be rereleased will be:

Order

Hexbane’s Hunters

Myari’s Purifiers

Thundrik’s Profiteers

Ylthari’s Guardians

Chaos

Khagra’s Ravagers

Ephilim’s Pandaemonium

The Dread Pageant

Gorechosen of Dromm

Death

The Headsman’s Curse

The Crimson Court

Kainan’s Reapers

The Grymwatch

Destruction

Grinkrak’s Looncourt

Blackpowder’s Buccaneers

Da Kunnin’ Krew

Morgok’s Krushas

You will be able to purchase rules cards for all sixteen warbands separately in “the Warbands of Embergard card set”, but only “while stocks last”. There will also be “two brand new warbands, and two new Rivals decks”, for a total of twenty warbands at the start of the edition.

GW adds that “every other existing warband will be granted digital fighter cards and warband warscrolls available for free download”, though “Organised Play events will have a tighter pool of warbands and decks in rotation”. Older warbands aren’t necessarily gone for good: the firm adds that “many” will be rereleased with new rules “in due course”.

Though these units don’t have rules in the latest edition of Age of Sigmar, they make for truly excellent heroes to lead your Age of Sigmar armies; not to mention, they make excellent projects if you like painting miniatures.