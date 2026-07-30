Lady Dimitrescu will domme you in the next big Dungeons & Dragons videogame

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the identity of a critical character for the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons videogame spin-off, 'Warlock' - your character's magical patron will be the archmage Tasha. What's more, talented voice actor Maggie Robertson - who was catapulted to nerd superstardom after her captivating turn as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village - is taking on this critical role.

A D&D Warlock's patron is a magical sponsor, a powerful magical entity such as a devil, angel, elemental, or a very experienced mage, who is the font of the Warlock's magical power. They also invariably have an agenda for any Warlock they enter into a pact with, whether they want them to act as a champion, a servant, or as part of some elaborate scheme - and they have immense power over their Warlock.

Warlock is a third person action adventure game set in a dark fantasy open world, which, in the absence of other details, is ringing my Soulslike alarm something fierce. Whatever else is going on in the plot, player character Kaatri - played by Battlestar Galactica star Tricia Helfer - is going to be getting orders she can't refuse from Tasha throughout the game. Or, at least, orders she can't refuse without suffering dire consequences.

At the moment, we have no idea if Warlock will even release, let alone whether it could be one of the best Dungeons and Dragons games or another hopeless flop. But with Robertson giving the player instructions throughout the game - quite likely threatening to punish them if they disobey or fail her - I have a hunch that it will have a guaranteed fandom, if not necessarily for the reasons that the devs intend.

If you've played D&D as or with a Warlock, how did you and the DM handle that relationship? Let us know the most entertaining things that have happened in your campaigns in the Wargamer Discord community. Half our team is currently on the show floor at GenCon, so the Discord is also the right place to get the latest news from the show!