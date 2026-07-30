Lady Dimitrescu will domme you in the next big Dungeons & Dragons videogame

Maggie Robertson, the voice of Resident Evil Village's ample vampire villain, has a key role to play in upcoming D&D spin-off 'Warlock'.

A photo montage of Lady Dimitrescu's face, a noble vampire woman with a massive hat and leering grin, and art of Tasha the Archmage, a woman in a green bustier reclining in a fine chair, from the cover of the (long defunct) DnD magazine 'Dungeon'
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Dungeons and Dragons Warlock 
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Wizards of the Coast has revealed the identity of a critical character for the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons videogame spin-off, 'Warlock' - your character's magical patron will be the archmage Tasha. What's more, talented voice actor Maggie Robertson - who was catapulted to nerd superstardom after her captivating turn as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village - is taking on this critical role.

A D&D Warlock's patron is a magical sponsor, a powerful magical entity such as a devil, angel, elemental, or a very experienced mage, who is the font of the Warlock's magical power. They also invariably have an agenda for any Warlock they enter into a pact with, whether they want them to act as a champion, a servant, or as part of some elaborate scheme - and they have immense power over their Warlock.

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Warlock is a third person action adventure game set in a dark fantasy open world, which, in the absence of other details, is ringing my Soulslike alarm something fierce. Whatever else is going on in the plot, player character Kaatri - played by Battlestar Galactica star Tricia Helfer - is going to be getting orders she can't refuse from Tasha throughout the game. Or, at least, orders she can't refuse without suffering dire consequences.

At the moment, we have no idea if Warlock will even release, let alone whether it could be one of the best Dungeons and Dragons games or another hopeless flop. But with Robertson giving the player instructions throughout the game - quite likely threatening to punish them if they disobey or fail her - I have a hunch that it will have a guaranteed fandom, if not necessarily for the reasons that the devs intend.

If you've played D&D as or with a Warlock, how did you and the DM handle that relationship? Let us know the most entertaining things that have happened in your campaigns in the Wargamer Discord community. Half our team is currently on the show floor at GenCon, so the Discord is also the right place to get the latest news from the show!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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