The Warmachine keynote at Adepticon 2026 - vampire elves, the return of Menoth, and super-heavies galore

Warmachine revealed a stacked slate of releases during its Adepticon 2026 keynote presentation on Thursday. Fans got to see the first new models for the returning religious fanatics of the Protectorate of Menoth; a large chunk of models for the Dusk Fane of Nyrro army; four new mercenary solos; new renders of the previously teased Fortress King and General Gunnbjorn for the Krielguard; and no less than five new super-heavies.

Last year's Warmachine keynote presentation was a pivotal moment for fans of the game, as new owners Steamforged Games laid out its plan for restoring the languishing wargame to greatness. One year on, and the game seems to be going from strength to strength - and the 2026 keynote was extremely impressive.

Dusk - Fane of Nyrro

The Fane of Nyrro is the second army for the undead elven nation of Dusk. We knew these crusty ghouls were coming after their preview at Lock and Load, but this is the first time any miniatures have been shown off. This noble elven house has dwelt underground for centuries and is only making itself known again now that the elven gods are good and dead - they're the remnants of the original Eldritch, elves who sealed off their souls from the gods.

The Fane have mechanics themed around vampiric power - apex predators that gain power by devouring their foes, and spend it in feats of extreme strength. The two newly revealed Fane of Nyrro Warlocks, Hysenne the Executioner and Ashmael The Keeper of Whispers, are apparently both frontline bruisers.

The preview also revealed the Kylvenesh - a unit of ghoulish elven ninjas - and the ominous Sythyss Prophet Unit Attachment.

All the Fane warbeasts are hit-and-run fighters. The faction's first character Warbeast is a snake-bat-nightmare called Sybaris, while the new light and heavy warbeasts are the Strigon and Vordak. These are going to be sold separately rather than in a Battlegroup Box - and that's because SFG is overhauling how it packages all its new armies going forwards.

Starting with the Fane of Nyrro, Battlegroup Boxes, Core Expansions, and Auxilliary Expansions are gone. Instead, the first wave of releases for a new army will consist of its Command Cadre and separate Warbeasts or Warjacks. That will be followed up by two 50 point army bundles; for the Fane of Nyrro, both sets will contain a Strigon and Vordak, each with a single (box specific) loadout.

Studio head Mat Hart suggested that the savings from not including a full set of weapons and heads for each Warbeast in the 50 point boxes will pass onto customers. During Q&A questions, Rich Loxam confirmed that packs of additional heads and weapons will be available to direct order from Steamforged.

Fane of Nyrro models will start to launch in June 2026.

Protectorate of Menoth - Covenant of the Flame

SFG teased the faithful of Menoth with three model reveals from the new Covenant of the Flame army. First we've got a brand new warcaster - Stallos, Shield of the Righteous. No, he's not riding a dinosaur, but he is on a 40mm base.

There are two heavy warjacks, too. There's a new and improved version of the character jack Blood of Martyrs - which looks like a grown up version of the old Dervish light warjack - and a generic heavy, the Crusader chassis.

There was also an unexpected bonus for Menites: the first officially licensed Warmachine cosplay kit from Galactic Armories is a suit of Protectorate Flameguard armor and weapons.

Menoth models will start to launch in October 2026.

Southern Kriels - Kithguard

Renders for the final new Kithguard models - the ambushing army of the Southern Kriels trollboods - were revealed during the keynote. First and largest was the Fortress King, a fortified version of a classic Mountain King. It's both a truly vast beatstick that sits on a 120mm base, and counts as a Trapdoor marker for the Kithguard's tunnel ambushing mechanic - so other units can pop out from its starting point.

General Gunnbjorn is the leader of the Southern Kriels military, and that's all the excuse he needs to ride into battle in a tank. The Kriels' military has come on a bit since the Riot Quest Pyg Tank - this is an 80mm based lumbering brute. And he's still carrying his iconic bazooka.

Mercenary solos

Steamforged announced several mercenary solos at Adepticon 2025 - and then forgot to release them. Well, now we've got release dates, and details of which factions the can appear in - plus a few new minis:

Solo Release date Armies The Mind Thief July Sea Raiders, Necrofactorium, Reaper Covenant, Dark Operations Hellslinger Phantom August Necrofactorium, House Kallyss, Reaper Covenant Gunnery Captain Barl Dunax October Gravediggers, Winter Korps, Kithguard, Rhul Guard Gwyn Faryll, Misery of Merywyn November Gravediggers, Storm Legion, House Kallyss, Fane of Nyrro

Super-heavies

Not content to reveal four super-heavy Warjacks at Lock and Load, SFG has followed up with five new super-heavy 'Jacks and Warbeasts at Adepticon 2026. It's a very good time for anyone who enjoys absolute units.

Mercenary - Constance Blaise and Gallant

The Morrowan mercenary Constance Blaise returns alongside a massively upgraded version of her classic character Warjack Gallant. As well as being available on general sale, Blaise is the new subscription reward mini for anyone who buys a year's subscription to the Warmachine Digital app in 2026.

Dusk House Kallyss - Imperatus, Ashen Phoenix

Imperatus can switch between three forms, each of which grant it a different suite of abilities. Like the original Imperatus, it needs to be killed twice - and it gets to reposition after being killed.

Khymaera Shadowflame Shard - Shadow Seraphim

The Shadow Seraph is very different from a Wyvern - it has multiple different defensive animi, and every time it's attacked, it gets to cast one.

Southern Kriels Brinebloods - Ol' Scuttlebutt

Scuttlebutt is a transport that can drag other models along with it, and its animus allows friendly models to move or charge through it.

Cygnar Gravediggers - Bandit

There's still no Colossal or Battle Engine for the Gravediggers, and perhaps they'll never get one, but Bandit marks the army's third 80mm model. Bandit actually has the cortex of Alison Jakes' original Charger which debuted in the Warmachine tactics wargame, and somewhat similar weaponry, on a much larger scale.

Pressganger program

The return of the Pressganger program was one of the biggest announcements during last year's Adepticon keynote, and SFG has now furnished fans with more details. Rather than appointing a Pressganger for an area, the program is being set up to flexibly reward anyone who contributes to building the community. And it's going to be administrated via Longshanks.

Activities like organising a tournament, running demo games, or hosting hobby sessions, can be registered with SFG to earn Pressganger Points, which can then be redeemed on the Steamforged website for exclusive merch. The system goes live at the end of April, but organisers can claim points for any events starting from today.

Command Card Changes

Command Cards are being compressed down from ten per faction into just five, though each card will have a choice of two options. This means players won't get screwed by picking the wrong option in list building, but will have to difficult choices during the game, as a card can only be used for one of its two abilities.

Rich Loxam confirmed during Q&A that armies with special command cards - such as the Trenchers and Grymkin - will keep these extra options. The Sapper card is gone completely, while defenses are now something you need to pay army points for, the aim being that there are fewer on the table, but they stick around for longer.

Warmachine 3D

The pig centaur Chainbelcher models for the Thornfall Alliance were revealed, along with the news that Thornfall minis would be in the Warmachine 3D subscription until September. As for October, Mat Hart gave us some very strong hints that OG Cryx is on the way.

This isn't everything from the Keynote - we also got to see details of upcoming Minicrate subscription figures, Warmachine Stamper Plates for faction logos from Goblin Hobbies, and challenge coins from Baron of Dice.

What are you most excited for? What do you want to see next? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!