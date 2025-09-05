Warmachine gets a snazzy new rulebook, without ditching its free rules app

Steamforged Games has opened pre-orders for a new hardback core rulebook for its flagship tabletop wargame Warmachine. No, it's not a new edition - but when original developer Privateer Press launched Warmachine fourth edition in 2023, it switched to a purely digital version of the rules. Fans have been asking for a printed rulebook ever since, and now Steamforged is going to grant their wish.

The Warmachine core rulebook is up for pre-order on the Steamforged Games website for $44.99 (£34.99), with a release date of December 11. The book will be full color, hardback, "140+ pages" long, and it will be full of "lore, faction deep-dives, and plenty of gorgeous artwork".

I've praised Warmachine in the past for its forward thinking approach to rules: the full rules for Warmachine, including all army lists and army building tools, are available for free via its app. There's an optional annual subscription, but this only uncaps the number of army lists you can save at one time and gives access to some lore and narrative scenarios.

The printed rulebook will not replace the free rules app. Steamforged games has already made the rules section of the new rulebook free to download from its website. There isn't anything new in these rules (though I haven't had a chance to check them for typos), but they have been laid out to make browsing them in a PDF reader or as a printout a lot more pleasant. Steamforged also promises that the quickstart rules currently available in the app are getting overhauled.

I think the prevalence of free indie wargames has made wargamers more receptive to games with no printed rulebook - Trench Crusade has been thriving despite its printed rulebook not being out. But Warmachine is a detailed game, and sometimes a nice hardback book is just easier to reference than an app.

Not having a printed core book also hid Warmachine's excellent worldbuilding away from prospective players. When you're playing at a store and someone is interested by your miniatures, handing them a nice chunky rulebook full of maps and illustrations is a great way to introduce them to the world you're gaming in.

As you can probably tell, I'm excited. If you're a new or returning Warmachine player, or just curious what the fuss is about, come and say hi in the official Wargamer Discord community.

When I get around to updating Wargamer's guide to the best miniature wargames, Warmachine has a solid chance of a spot on the list - and a printed rulebook will certainly help its chances.