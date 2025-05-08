Exclusive: Warmachine reveals a flurry of new models

On Thursday, Wargamer had the great pleasure of hosting the creative team at Steamforged Games in our Discord community, as they answered questions from a horde of excitable Warmachine players about the future of the game. The enthusiasm from everybody was palpable, and amid the literal hundreds of questions flung at them the Steamforged team found the time to reveal some incredibly juicy spoiler pictures of upcoming miniatures.

I'll write up a full transcript of all the questions that co-founders Rich Loxham and Mat Hart, product owners Sherwin Matthews and Jamie Perkins, and lead sculptor Russ Charles answered about Warmachine as soon as possible – the whole chat is also available in the official Wargamer Discord community if you can't wait. But frankly, I was too excited by these new miniature pictures not to share them as soon as I could..

Russ Charles opened proceedings with some trolls from the upcoming Kithguard faction. First, concept art for an unannounced light warbeast, and then the painted model for the Warlock Sergeant Hulder Craghorn, whose concept art we saw at Adepticon.

The next faction to actually release will be Old Umbrey, and we got to see some juicy titbits. Mat Hart shared a painted version of the gryphon-like Feral warbeast from the Umbrey battlegroup box that he'd been working on:

He followed up with a distinctly werewolf-coded model. It looks like the older Circle Warpwolf models, but could just as easily be a Solo or a trooper in a particularly intimidating Unit.

Charles had Umbrey's battlebox Warlock to show off, a sniper with a fox and a hawk companion.

But the knockout surprise of the evening was… well, whatever the giant mechanical Dune worm thing in the next picture is. Mat Hart revealed it without giving its name, instead referencing the tiny Old Umbrey Liegeman Hunter sharing the frame with it. This nightmarish tunnelling monster is most likely a new Cryx Necrofactorum colossal, and frankly, we're here for it.

If you've just clicked on this article because of the cool minis but haven't heard of Warmachine before, well, it's coming back with a vengeance in 2025. Steamforged Games has a very confident vision for the game, which they explained in detail during their Adepticon keynote. You can also check out Wargamer's interview with Hart, Loxham, and Perkins to learn more about their five year plan for the game.

And you'll be very welcome in the Wargamer Discord community – we've just had an influx of new Warmachine players, unsurprisingly!