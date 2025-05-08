We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Exclusive: Warmachine reveals a flurry of new models

Answering questions in the Wargamer Discord AMA, Steamforged Games has let slip a treasure trove of spoiler pics for upcoming minis.

Warmachine Old Umbrey solo
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warmachine 

On Thursday, Wargamer had the great pleasure of hosting the creative team at Steamforged Games in our Discord community, as they answered questions from a horde of excitable Warmachine players about the future of the game. The enthusiasm from everybody was palpable, and amid the literal hundreds of questions flung at them the Steamforged team found the time to reveal some incredibly juicy spoiler pictures of upcoming miniatures.

I'll write up a full transcript of all the questions that co-founders Rich Loxham and Mat Hart, product owners Sherwin Matthews and Jamie Perkins, and lead sculptor Russ Charles answered about Warmachine as soon as possible – the whole chat is also available in the official Wargamer Discord community if you can't wait. But frankly, I was too excited by these new miniature pictures not to share them as soon as I could..

Warmachine Kithguard light warbeast

Russ Charles opened proceedings with some trolls from the upcoming Kithguard faction. First, concept art for an unannounced light warbeast, and then the painted model for the Warlock Sergeant Hulder Craghorn, whose concept art we saw at Adepticon.

Warmachine Kithguard Warlock

The next faction to actually release will be Old Umbrey, and we got to see some juicy titbits. Mat Hart shared a painted version of the gryphon-like Feral warbeast from the Umbrey battlegroup box that he'd been working on:

Warmachine Old Umbrey Feral warbeast

He followed up with a distinctly werewolf-coded model. It looks like the older Circle Warpwolf models, but could just as easily be a Solo or a trooper in a particularly intimidating Unit.

Warmachine Old Umbrey solo

Charles had Umbrey's battlebox Warlock to show off, a sniper with a fox and a hawk companion.

Warmachine Old Umbrey battlegroup Warlock

But the knockout surprise of the evening was… well, whatever the giant mechanical Dune worm thing in the next picture is. Mat Hart revealed it without giving its name, instead referencing the tiny Old Umbrey Liegeman Hunter sharing the frame with it. This nightmarish tunnelling monster is most likely a new Cryx Necrofactorum colossal, and frankly, we're here for it.

Warmachine Cryx Necrofactorum colossal

If you've just clicked on this article because of the cool minis but haven't heard of Warmachine before, well, it's coming back with a vengeance in 2025. Steamforged Games has a very confident vision for the game, which they explained in detail during their Adepticon keynote. You can also check out Wargamer's interview with Hart, Loxham, and Perkins to learn more about their five year plan for the game.

And you'll be very welcome in the Wargamer Discord community – we've just had an influx of new Warmachine players, unsurprisingly!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)