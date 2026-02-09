Miniature wargame Warmachine resurrects three legendary armies via 3D printing

Steamforged Games has today announced the next chunky step in its plans to return Warmachine to its former glory as one of the best miniature wargames around: it's bringing three long out of print armies back into the game in full, via the miracle of home 3D printing. The shadowy, extradimensional Infernals; the fairy tale nightmares of the Grymkin; and the Art-Deco Steampunk Convergence of Cyriss are all returning to the game soon, initially via 3D printing marketplace MyMiniFactory and later in stores.

In a press announcement on Monday, Steamforged says these currently out of print factions "played a key role in some of the most iconic events in Iron Kingdoms history", adding that "they've long been sought after by players, and this campaign represents the most accessible way to collect and play them in the current edition of Warmachine".

Steamforged confirms the re-release, via a "FronTiers" crowdfunded campaign on MyMiniFactory, will include "full army collections" for all three factions. But they're also providing "accessible 30-point Command Starter sets" as a cost effective entry point for folks who don't have shelves full of lonely old Convergence or Grymkin models already.

We also get the tantalizing hint that at least some never before seen miniatures are in the mix, as Steamforged says "we've also reworked multiple sculpts and even added brand new models". Sadly, we'll have to wait until closer to the campaign's launch to get more details on those.

And Steamforged founder and CEO Rich Loxam tells Wargamer that "just as we have with the other armies we've re-released via Warmachine 3D, we'll still have physical sets available in the future from our Warstores (official stockists) and direct from us, for those who can't or don't want to 3D print".

Loxam says 3D printable releases like this are an integral part of the company's plans for Warmachine, because "it's pretty clear 3D printing is only growing as an avenue for hobby gamers, and that if we [want] Warmachine to continue to thrive, we [need] to find a place for 3D printing".

"Our goal is to balance things in such a way that we're able to grow both sides of Warmachine, supporting our retailers and in-store communities, as well as our home printing community," he explains.

"The digital avenue lets us explore other areas of Warmachine outside of our core retail lines, such as making out-of-print armies available again for folks who missed out the first time, like we're doing here."

Thanks to Steamforged's free Warmachine rules app, all three resurrected factions will be fully playable as soon as the models leave your printer. The studio also says "the lore for each army will also be made available, so hobbyists can discover how these characterful forces fit into the past events of the Iron Kingdoms," though at present it's not clear exactly what form that lore content will take. They're still firmly in the past, not the present of Warmachine lore, though, as Steamforged confirms they "aren't entering the current storyline of the Iron Kingdoms".

A 3D printed return was already on the cards for the Infernals, who were first released by previous Warmachine owner and operator Privateer Press in 2019 (recent by Warmachine standards). Steamforged said in a January 2026 blog update they would "soon get the re-release treatment, similar to Crucible Guard and Dark Operations".

We had no such forewarning about the nightmarish Grymkin, first launched in 2017, or the Convergence, who date back all the way to 2013. However, Steamforged has previously made clear its general intention to use 3D printable model ranges to bring back older factions that were rendered 'Armies of Legend' when it launched Warmachine MkIV in 2023.

As with its previous 3D printing focused releases, the three returning armies will first become available at a discounted price via the "Lost, Damned & Salvation" crowdfunding campaign on MyMiniFactory. Thereafter, Steamforged confirms they'll "become available as separate sets on the Warmachine 3D digital store", and eventually as physical in store kits.

The publisher hasn't revealed exactly when the campaign will go live, or prices on any of the available STL packages - but its press statement promises that "further reveals will be shared in the lead-up to the campaign".

