Exclusive: Warmachine's new bosses share their big 2025 plans in our live AMA

Few games have come as close as Warmachine to rivalling Warhammer 40k's dominance of the miniature wargame scene, with a virtual stranglehold on competitive gaming in the 2010s. After a few rocky years that saw its fortunes fade, Warmachine – now run by Steamforged Games – is coming back with a vengeance in 2025. And I'm thrilled to announce that the senior team at Steamforged will be answering your questions about all things Warmachine, live in our Discord community, next week!

We've been cooking this up with our pals at Steamforged Games for a little while, alongside our highly excitable coverage of all the shiny new Warmachine models the firm's been unveiling, and their ambitious plans to revive the game.

Now, I'm jazzed to tell you that not one, not three, but five of the team creating the new Warmachine – including SFG co-founders Rich Loxam and Mat Hart – will be live on camera in the Wargamer Discord community next Thursday, May 8. They'll answer your questions about the resurrected Warmachine, its newest releases, and all SFG's plans for the game in the coming year and beyond! Best click here and join up so you're ready to attend, eh?

Mark your calendars: the AMA will run from 11am ET/ 8am PT / 4pm BST on Thursday, May 8, 2025 – live in our Discord. Our guest speakers will be on video, and you'll be able to submit your questions via chat.

Not only that, but to celebrate the AMA we've got two brand new Shadows and Scum starter sets to give away to members of the audience – each packing two ready-to-play, 30-point beginner armies, for the Khymaera and Southern Kriels factions. So if you're lucky, you might leave with more than just juicy information! There are some countries SFG can't ship prizes to, mind, so check the list if you're not sure if you're eligible.

Here's the SFG cadre that'll be joining me and Wargamer's resident Warmachine obsessive, Tim Linward, to talk all things Cygnar, Khador, and Cryx:

Rich Loxam – Co-founder & CEO

– Co-founder & CEO Mat Hart – Co-founder & Creative Director

– Co-founder & Creative Director Jamie Perkins – Product Owner

– Product Owner Sherwin Matthews – Product Owner

– Product Owner Russ Charles – Art Director

It's going to be rad. I'm a paid-up Games Workshop fanboy with seven Warhammer 40k factions under my belt, but absolutely zero Warmachine experience or knowledge, so I'm looking forward to soaking up the nerd juices as you pump the Steamforgers for information on how the game's going to unfold this year!

If you haven't hopped aboard our Discord yet, now's the time – we'll be doing lots more live AMAs and interviews like this one in the coming months, and we have multiple cracking competitions and game giveaways going live in the next few days; active community chats on all your favorite tabletop games; weekly hobby hangout sessions, and more. It's a pretty cool place, y'all.

Plus, if you need a little catch-up on what's already happening with the new version of the game – read Tim's excellent pieces on how Warmachine wants to challenge 40k, and all the juicy details from the Warmachine Adepticon 2025 presentation (it was a banger).