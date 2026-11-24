Steamforged Games has released its financial statement for the year to March 2025, and things aren't looking great. The Warmachine and board games publisher reports "a loss before taxation of £8.6m ($11.2m) for the year, compared with a profit before taxation of £1.3m in the previous financial year."

Various factors led to Steamforged's sharp downturn in profitability. To make a 37-page story short, the financial issues are chalked up to "a decrease in crowdfunding campaign revenue", "delays planned to releases", "reduced demand", "increased production and shipping costs", and "increased operating costs".

Perhaps the most notable contributor, Steamforged also "recognized an exceptional impairment charge of £5.7m in respect of intangible and tangible fixed assets". Impairment charges are used in accounting to report a decrease in value (or write off as worthless) certain intangible assets. More specifically, Steamforged says these charges relate to "the discontinuation of certain games and the reassessment of their future recoverability."

We don't know exactly which product lines have been discontinued (though Wargamer has asked for comment). The vagaries might leave Steamforged's many crowdfunding backers feeling stressed, given that the publisher currently has nine unfulfilled board game campaigns.

While Warmachine continues to succeed, Steamforged's board game lines have seen turbulent times. Since widespread redundancies back in June, backers have noticed dwindling communication regarding several outstanding Gamefounds and Kickstarters.

Each project's campaign page is flooded with unanswered comments from concerned backers. While some (6 Siege: The Board Game, Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery) received production updates as recently as October, others have stayed silent since the summer.

Wargamer asked Steamforged to respond to accusations that the publisher was ignoring backers two months ago. As of writing, we still have not received a response.

We have, however, reached out again to ask for an update on the following unfulfilled campaigns: Terra Mystica Special Edition, Bardsung: Tale of the Forsaken Glade, Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery, Monster Hunter Worlds Iceborne: The Board Game, Hearts of Iron: The Board Game, Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion, Helldivers 2: The Board Game, and Euthia: Cruel Frost. Wargamer has also asked if any of these games have been affected by production and distribution costs.

Additionally, Wargamer has asked if Steamforged plans to continue launching crowdfunding campaigns while the above remain outstanding, as its financial statements repeatedly state that "the timing and commercial success of new game launches and crowdfunding campaigns remain important drivers of the company's financial performance". The company has launched, and fulfilled, two FronTier campaigns for digital miniatures, in the current financial year.

Steamforged's financial statements report that "deferred income increased to £12.4m ($16.2m), reflecting amounts received in respect of projects for which the related products and fulfillment remain outstanding". Wargamer has asked Steamforged to clarify how readily available these funds are.

Despite these rather grim numbers, Steamforged says it's taking proactive steps going forward. "The Directors recognize that improving financial performance and strengthening the company's financial position will require a sustained focus on successful crowdfunding campaigns, timely game releases, improved gross margins and effective cost management." "The company will also continue to manage its working capital requirements carefully, given the significant upfront investment required under its crowdfunding business model."

Additionally, the statement mentions "positive discussions have taken place with a prospective investor regarding a potential transaction which would provide additional funding to support the future operations and development of the business". No binding agreement has been entered into, but if the investor steps in, Steamforged says it can expect "additional financial resources and a more sustainable financial position from which to develop its business".

Despite these plans, auditors issued a disclaimer of opinion, meaning they are unable to verify an accurate representation of Steamforged's financial situation. "Taking account of the Company's financial position at 31 March 2025, its subsequent trading performance and the unreliability of the financial forecasts, we have been unable to determine whether the Company will be able to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its liabilities as they fall due, and consequently whether the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate."

The wider tabletop community has already voiced concerns that show widespread distrust. Yesterday, Feurland Spiele, the publisher who partnered with Steamforged for Terra Mystica's special edition, said "we have lost trust in Steamforged". "Unfortunately, we share the concern of some backers that the Terra Mystica Special Edition will never see the light of day."

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