This Warhammer alternative is a Greek fantasy epic for solo wargamers

Some people often describe the world of Warhammer Fantasy as "fantasy on steroids." While true to an extent, I always felt that applied relative to modern fantasy stories. When you compare to the Tolkiens and the Sandersons, the over-the-top nature of Warhammer Fantasy certainly does seem overwhelming. But if you go further back to the classical era of myths and legends, you'll find that ancient people went pretty hard with their storytelling.

And this upcoming wargame perfectly captures that epicness.

Warriors of Athena is a Greek epic wargame that takes the archetypal hero to the most classic of stories. Ancient times were harsh and brutal, yet amidst all that, heroism always shone brightly. The game can be played solo, cooperatively, or even with an "Oracle" acting as a GM. That variety certainly makes it stand out among a sea of the best fantasy wargames. There are two core books for Warriors of Athena's debut: Heroes and Quests.

In Heroes, you play as demigods, borne from the pantheon themselves, as they battle everything from roaming bandits to massive cyclops. But heroes cannot become legends without Quests. The Quests book covers the worldbuilding of Warriors of Athena, from the various city states to the magical realms you must explore. They also include tips and tricks on how to build your first Greek adventure.

What drew me to Warriors of Athena is how true it feels to the retro vibe of Dungeons and Dragons. Not just because of the D20 ruleset, but also thanks to the blend of skirmish wargaming with genuine roleplay. The "Oracle" mode is particularly fascinating. When people think of a wargame, it usually ends up being PvP or a written campaign. Having an Oracle adds a layer of immersion that I didn't even realize I wanted for wargaming.

Both corebooks are necessary to have the full experience of Warriors of Athena. With a $33 price point for the digital version and $47 for hardbound, the price of entry isn't all that steep.

Warriors of Athena launches on February 24, 2026.

