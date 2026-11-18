Our Verdict WENDYBUXXX is a biting commentary on the current social media landscape, played out as a chaotic card game. Puzzling almost to the point of obscurity, its unpredictable algorithm will frustrate some. But others will be enthralled by the thematic narrative it weaves. The fact this comes in a VHS should tell you about its quirky, underground DNA. WENDYBUXXX isn't for everyone, but it certainly is for me. Pros Unique theme eloquently realized

Strange, wonderful components

Strong ludonarrative Cons Limited replay value

Obscure strategy can be frustrating

Jo Kelly is a board game designer worth watching. You might know them best as the co-designer of 2025's Molly House. A Zenobia and three-time Golden Geek award nominee, the thematic game of queer love and survival in eighteenth-century London blew the tabletop world away. It has a long-standing home in Wargamer's guide to the best board games of all time.

What you might not know about Jo Kelly is they brought another board game out in 2026. This one is self-published, rather than under the esteemed umbrella of Buried Giant. That might be one of the reasons it's flown so under the radar. At time of writing WENDYBUXXX has just 11 ratings on BoardGameGeek.

I believe it deserves far more attention, because WENDYBUXXX is a boundary-pushing board game (and album, as it happens). It won't please everyone. In fact, if you asked whether it has mass market appeal, I'd give you a pretty definite 'no'. But I can't stop thinking about it.

WENDYBUXXX is a game of temporal confusion. The box itself is a recycled VHS case, and its structure echoes the television schedules of yesteryear. Games take place across three episodes of a reality show, which gets promptly cancelled after a winner is declared.

The stars of that show are thralls to Wendy Miasma, pop star and part-time necromancer. She's brought three to five of you back to life to shill WENDYBUXXX, the world's first necrocurrency. To do that, you'll become famous - or infamous - lifestyle influencers, shamelessly shilling her brand.

That last part drags us, screaming, from the safety of our nostalgic 2000s reality shows. (I say 2000s, but reality TV is far older - it goes as far back as Nazi Germany). Suddenly, we're back into the present, a world of AI, crypto, bingewatching, For You pages, clickbait, ragebait, and all other manner of bait. At this conflict of time periods sits the crux of the game's theme. WENDYBUXXX yearns for the past while confronting the horrors of our digital present.

It's a strange, nuanced concept. Describing how to play is a similarly tangled web of wires. But, once you've grasped the basic gameplay loop, WENDYBUXXX explains its thesis rather elegantly.

The action is driven by a deck of cards whose suits represent different lifestyles. An Ascetic, who shuns materialism in all forms, is worth minus one. On the other end of the spectrum are three-point cards - these are our gluttonous Billionaires. Between them you have other spheres of wealth and social standing that influencers typically gloat about: decadent spenders, humble tradwives, and charitable types who turn helping the needy into a contact sport.

On your turn, you'll take one public and one private action. The first can be copied by any opponent that fancies a bite of the pie. The second is yours and yours alone. Public actions include drawing, playing, or discarding a card. There's also a fourth 'cut to credits' option that must be done privately - this drives each episode towards its conclusion (and scoring).

Playing a card represents creating positive content about that lifestyle. Think chipper get-ready-with-mes, slice of life stories, or tear-jerking reality shows where the downtrodden get a second chance at life (or just a fat stack of cash). Discarding cards, on the other hand, represents negative content. Here are your notepad apology videos, your brutal takedowns, and your ragebait against the dying of the light.

Positive content is placed face-up above a track, while negative content goes face-down into a private off-shore account. Here is WENDYBUXXX's first damning revelation about the world of influencers. Put simply: negative content controls the narrative. Let me explain.

An episode has three parts, and once credits are properly rolling, scoring happens. First, everyone reveals the cards in their off-shore account. The player with the highest value gains controversy, while whoever has the lowest amount loses controversy.

Ideally, you want to sit in the middle of the controversy track, because going too far off either end reduces your end-game score. The penalty for standing out is minimal in episode one, but stirring the pot too much or too little becomes a dangerous game by episode three.

With that debate settled, the off-shore cards are now placed under the content track, showing us which lifestyle produced the most positive and negative content. Points are given out (or, sometimes, taken away) depending on which category it gets shuffled into. Those are: most content, least content, most positive content, least positive content, and "whatever's left".

'Most content' and 'most positive content' offer the most points, but they also remove some cards from the overall pool before the next round. People say they want positivity online, but they quickly grow tired of it. Calm waters do not sail the ship.

Plus, trying to build a brand around positive content is a risky business. Negative content allows you to build a content empire in privacy, but positive content is played publicly, so every card you donate shows what trends you're chasing. Savvy rivals might jump on the bandwagon, diluting the scoring pool, as points are divided equally by any influencers that score in the same category.

Now's the time to clear up exactly how you score a category. The content made decides which lifestyle is filed where, but it's the cards left in your hand that show what lifestyle you're actually living. You can create all the Billionaire hit pieces you like, but your actual income might be humble.

WENDYBUXXX's core conflict is deciding what card to play where. You're constantly caught between public and private plays, as well as hoarding wealth. All is in service of chasing a trend, or standing out where others chose to fit in. Your popularity rests on a hair-trigger. One wrong move might see you cancelled or forgotten entirely. That means you need to watch your fellow creators like a hawk.

Except you can't. So much content creation happens behind the scenes. It's tough to predict the fickle whims of the consumer, and that means the best-laid plans often blow up in your face.

Here is where I think WENDYBUXXX might lose your common garden board gamer. Many are attracted to the hobby because they cherish agency. They enjoy making progress, getting better at something, and winning because they were better than everybody else. There's a sense of achievement when you make plans that succeed.

WENDYBUXXX does not give a fuck about your agency. What you want is inconsequential.You're just here to spit content into the mouths of hungry consumers. You're at the mercy of a system, and what happens to you as an individual doesn't matter.

In gameplay terms, that means chaos. Dramatic rubber-banding. Scores that inch forward, then suddenly nosedive into the abyss. If you're trying to be good at the game, this can feel frustrating. If you're invested in the 'story' WENDYBUXXX is trying to tell, it's exhilarating.

It can be hard to recommend games with a 'message'. In some cases, you only get to experience the joy of realization once. After that, if the gameplay doesn't keep rewarding you, you've no reason to return. The thing you bought becomes less game and more artifact.

WENDYBUXXX risks falling into this category. There's not much variety to its cadence, and the puzzle box is perhaps too obscure to remain enticing. However, its short runtime stops things getting too tiresome. The estimated playtime is just 30 minutes, though I'd guess most playgroups will get themselves canceled in an hour or less.

All this is to say: I loved WENDYBUXXX, but I'm not sure I'd recommend it. The back of the VHS proudly states 'it's for weirdos!', and it's not lying. My final score reflects a game that might put off the general populace, but for a certain type of tabletop weirdo, it's not to be missed.

Want even more board game recommendations? Hit me up in the Wargamer Discord. I'm always down to talk more about games for weirdos.

A review copy of this game was provided by the publisher, Miasma Corp Games.