This post-apocalyptic TTRPG has a pop-up surprise in its pages

Fantasy and sci-fi are the top dogs of the tabletop RPG genres, but there's a third always on their heels: the post-apocalypse. It's strange that we as a society just decided that ending it all is one of the most fun places to be. No modern worries besides what to do, living life day-by-day. Hence why worlds such as Fallout seem so "cozy" despite all the radscorpions and nuked out cities.

And as far as cozy post-apocalypses go, this upcoming TTRPG is a vibe.

When Society Collapsed: Dam Nation by Luke Humphris is a TTRPG based on the titular animated web series. In sharp contrast to other post-apocalypse stories, When Society Collapsed is quite upbeat. There's nothing even close to Warhammer 40k factions fighting over resources. Set in a solarpunk setting with plenty of wildlife, it's a very chill end of the world.

So despite the ruins, society has "stabilized" into nomadic people, the decays of before serving as the great wilds. Mechanically, the game revolves around survival, with mechanics for camping, scavenging and exploration. Camping is especially fun for those who get the Battle Van Pop-Up.

This adorable pop-up is one of those innovative add-ons that I wish more TTRPGs would do. I'm obsessed with tabletop games that add tactile and modular props. The best board games are as memorable to me for their knick-knacks as much as the games themselves. I love when creators remember the tabletop aspect and use physical space for their art.

But the virtual space isn't without innovations either. As you progress through the campaign, you can unlock exclusive videos animated and narrated by Luke Humphries himself. Personally, this is exactly the quality I desire from rules-light games. If you aren't going to drown me in mechanics, be generous with the flavor, and this game is a post-apocalyptic flavortown.

You can support When Society Collapsed: Dam Nation here.

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