Wingspan board game designer Elizabeth Hargrave wants to take you bird-watching in Colombia

Wake up gang, new luxury board game holiday just dropped. Avian tourism team Good Bird is offering a 10-day trip to Colombia to view the country's most beautiful birds. You'll be joined by tabletop designer Elizabeth Hargrave, best known for her smash-hit bird board game, Wingspan.

The trip, set for January 11 - 20 2027, is apparently a celebration of the Wingspan Americas expansion that released later this year. We gave it a 9/10 review, so hopefully this trip lives up to the same hype - especially as it costs around $4,000 to attend. International flights, some meals, and health insurance are not included.

It's a pricey trip, but it promises a spectacular show of feathers. Day one covers arrival and orientation, but day two sends you on a bird walk up a mountain to see tanagers, toucanets, barbets, and more. There's time for tea tasting, and you might get a game of Wingspan or two in the evening.

Day three offers a birding-tour combo at a coffee farm, with afternoons reserved for rest (and more Wingspan). That's a trend for most of the days' itineraries.

Day four takes you to Laguna Sonso and Río Cauca to see aquatic birds and raptors, while day five sees you birding with local youth clubs in an urban setting. Day six features a hummingbird garden, barbet feedings, and a hunt for a chestnut wood quail.

Day seven promises "Andes-Pacific transition zone birding, including visit to Andean cock-of-the-rock lek and another hummingbird garden". The next day, you'll bird along San Cipriano River. Lastly, day nine features more urban birding near your lodge, before you depart on day 10.

Only 12 spaces are available for the trip. If you want to be one of them, you can find the details on Good Bird's website. Or, if you want to read more about the best board games of all time, hit up our dedicated guide - or ask for our top picks in the Wargamer Discord.