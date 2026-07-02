Beloved bird board game Wingspan announces a pint-sized Pocket version

Wingspan Pocket is snappy, simple, and standalone, but it’s no less strategic than the original avian engine-building board game.

Wingspan Pocket promotional art by Stonemair Games
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Board games Wingspan 
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Wingspan Pocket, a new spin-off of Elizabeth Hargrave's iconic bird board game, was revealed on July 1. Publisher Stonemaier Games says the compact box "is accessible to novice players yet also more compelling for more experienced gamers". "Wingspan Pocket distills the Wingspan experience down to a lighter, shorter, card-driven game that has each player activate a single row of cards on each of their turns".

Hargrave says in a Stonemaier YouTube video (see below) that Wingspan Pocket was partly inspired by repeat requests she'd had for an easier, more accessible version of Wingspan. Wingspan is one of the best board games in recent history, but some fans wanted a version they could play with children or on the go.

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This is a small, standalone version that plays in less than 40 minutes. Bird cards are now double-sided, with food on their opposite side. Some also come with a new type of benefit, the green ongoing benefit.

Birds are played into your Flock and resolved from left to right each turn. When someone plays their sixth bird, everyone scores points based on their birds, eggs, tucked cards, and goals.

Wingspan Pocket features 106 birds from around the world. Many of these appear in previous Wingspan expansions, but Hargrave says their abilities have been modified to keep the new game balanced. Since this is a standalone game, there's no mixing and matching with existing Wingspan cards.

Wingspan Pocket will be available from Stonemaier from July 15. If you'd like to talk more about the latest board game releases, we're always up for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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