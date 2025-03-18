In wholesome news, the board game Wingspan now sponsors a pro frisbee athlete

Stonemeier Games, publisher of the beloved board game Wingspan, is sponsoring professional disc golfer Jeremy “Big Jerm” Koling for his 2025 season. The pro athlete has been a massive fan of the popular bird-themed strategy game for years, and now has a formal sponsorship deal to promote it.

Wingspan has a proud position on our guide to the best board games, thanks to its satisfying engine building gameplay and the sheer beauty of its artful bird illustrations and game pieces.

Stonemaier Games announced the partnership with Koling on its blog on Monday. According to the post, Koling has “introduced Wingspan to hundreds of people while on tour” – and that was before the sponsorship deal. He even visited Stonemaier Games’ home in St. Louis while touring for the 2023 season, he loves the game so much.

Koling has previously mentioned the game via his 100,000 follower Instagram, and on the major disc golf YouTube channel JomezPro, where he is also a co-lead commentator. The terms of the sponsorship deal only require that, when he plays Wingspan or one of its sister games, he post about it on social media, and “occasionally mention it on commentary”.

But what is the disc golf, you may wonder? Well, it’s a modern sport that follows all the same rules as golf, with players attempting to complete 18 holes in an open air course in as few shots as possible. The difference is that instead of knocking a dinky white ball around with a lumpy metal pole, competitors are whipping around extremely high quality frisbees.

Koling has been a member of the professional disc golf association since 2007. His most recent win was the 2025 New Zealand Disc Golf Open at the end of January. While he has other sponsors, Stonemaier is the first board game company.

And the disc golf / Wingspan love affair goes in both directions, as Stonemaier games actually sells a small range of custom-stamped disc golf discs.

It's not news that we expected, but it's news that we like.