Harry Potter meets Community in this hilarious card game about college wizards

Every young Harry Potter fan dreamed of the day they would get that letter from Hogwarts. Heck, it didn't even have to be Harry Potter fans. Whether it's Winx Club or Percy Jackson, the idea of a fantasy school just sparked imagination. However, an oft-underdiscussed aspect of these fantasy schools are how dysfunctional they would actually be. Wizard Community College tackles the everyday troubles these schools would actually bring.

Designed for 3-8 players and a breezy 20 minute runtime, Wizard College Campus is the perfect magical rollercoaster. For folks new to tabletop RPGs, the game is a great way to ease them in. The creators emphasized the importance of distilling the magic of a one-shot into these short bursts. Plus, there's no need for a GM, so you can bring this to any social event and have fun with everyone.

What are often offscreen jokes in other media will become your gameplay loop in this chaotic card game. The flow of the game takes place in threes. First, the players draw an event card of what troubles they will face. Afterwards, they rotate around the table drawing Spell cards to try and solve the issue. Finally, draw a disc to see what happens when the spell is cast, though be warned, misfires are hilariously common.

I love how player-centric the game is for a TTRPG. Given the premise, I really do love the idea of there being no GM, but a bunch of chaotic characters left to their own devices. This literally being in a community college, even the character cards feature fun and modern archetypes to base characters on. Or if you're like me, just be Troy from Community and be the best himbo wizard of all.

You can back Wizard Community College on Kickstarter until November 1, 2025.

