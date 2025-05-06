The top five board game bargains in WizKids' half price sale

WizKids is currently running a half price promotion on many of its board games, and it is jam packed with great deals. We've picked out the five best deals for you to consider.

WizKids makes some of the best board games on the market, thanks to a mixture of great strategy board games, publishing the English language versions of some excellent international titles, and enhancing many games with its own original miniatures. Wargamer has reviewed many of these board games, and tested many more.

These are the top five board game deals in WizKids' half price sale:

Temple of Elemental Evil

Several items from the 'D&D Adventure System' range are in the sale, but we're recommending the Temple of Elemental as it has a proud place on our guide to the best DnD board games.

It's a dungeon crawler board game that sees a party of heroes face off against AI-controlled monsters – represented by fabulous minis – offering the combat and thrills of DnD without the need for a Dungeon Master. At just $32.50, it's a steal.

Super-Skill Pinball

Super-Skill Pinball turns the unpredictable, score-chasing thrills of a pinball table into a roll-and-write board game. Each roll of the dice gives you options for where your ball will bounce next, and it's a surprisingly zen experience – until you hit that multiball!

Three different variants of this great game are available in the sale, each for just $12.50.

Fantasy Realms

Fantasy Realms is an incredibly pure gameplay experience. Your goal is to build the best 'Realm' possible. Your hand of cards represents everything from the landscape to the rulers to the monsters of the land, and you'll spend the game swapping cards in and out to build the best synergies.

The base game and a version reskinned as a Marvel board game, Marvel: Remix, are available for $10 – but the $17.50 deluxe edition is the way to go. This comes with The Cursed Hoard expansion, card sleeves for everything, and new and updated art and graphic design.

DnD Onslaught

DnD Onslaught is a fantastic miniature wargame based on the skeleton of DnD. The starter set contains everything needed for two players, including a series of thematic campaign missions, as well as rules for matched-play scenarios.

In my DnD Onslaught review, I had only one real criticism – the price. With sale prices the Core Set costs a more reasonable $70, while various expansions range $20 for extra fighters, $30 for a new faction, or $45 for new monsters and scenarios.

Tragedy Looper: New Tragedies

In Tragedy Looper the players are trapped in a time loop, which they can only escape by first working out what's getting them stuck, and then ensuring it doesn't happen. They're playing against a Mastermind who must close the loop while concealing what nefarious deed it is that is sealing the player's fate.

New Tragedies is a more approachable second edition of the game, with a teaching guide for the Mastermind, and two beginner time loops that ease players into this weird game. You might just as easily hate this game as love it – but for dedicated puzzle fans, $20 isn't too much to gamble.

