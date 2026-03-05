New Wolfenstein tabletop RPG hits crowdfunding in Fall, so get ready to punch scifi Nazis

Tabletop publisher Modiphius announced a new Wolfenstein TTRPG at GAMA expo on March 5. More specifically, the new RPG is based on the beloved franchise's more modern entries, The New Order and The New Colossus. You know what that means? Slick, fast-paced fights against alternate universe Nazis from the '60s - that may or may not also be on the moon.

Wolfenstein's latest titles take place in a world where Nazis have uber-hench technology, and it allowed them to dominate the globe after winning the Second World War. A tabletop RPG take on this setting sounds, conceptually, like Eat the Reich, a rules-light, schlock-y, silly system where you play as vampires tasked with assassinating Hitler.

Basically, imagine that, but with a crack team of angry humans armed with sci-fi weapons. And, instead of a simple system, imagine it with a slightly more complex rules set, based around Modiphius' signature 2D20 system.

This has been used for previous titles like Achtung! Cthulhu and the Fallout TTRPG, but Modiphius says its classic rules have been "adapted specifically for this new game".

Modiphius co-founder Chris Birch said in the company's Thursday press announcement: "We're thrilled to announce that we are working on a tabletop roleplaying game for Wolfenstein. We hope that fans will enjoy being able to immerse themselves in the world in a new way. Get psyched!"

Modiphius says it'll crowdfund the game in Q3 of 2026, but other details are so far scarce. Psyched or not, it's certainly looking like a busy year for the publisher, with a new Fallout Factions starter set and a new, "solo first" Fallout Wasteland Warfare second edition on the way, with not one but two starter sets in tow. If you're a miniature wargamer or TTRPG lover obsessed with Bethesda's worlds, you're eating good in 2026!

